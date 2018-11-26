Presentation of Sandvik's Report of the Fourth Quarter 2018
09:16 ET
Sandvik will publish its fourth quarter results on Monday, 21 January 2019 at approximately 08.00 CET.
A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 10.00 CET.
The report will be presented in a webcast and conference call by Björn Rosengren, President and CEO as well as by Tomas Eliasson, CFO.
The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik
Dial-in details for the conference call:
SE: +46(0)8-566-426-92
UK: +44(0)203-008-98-08
US: +1-855-831-59-44
From about 09.00 CET presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik
Sandvik AB
For further information contact:
Ann-Sofie Nordh
Vice President Investor Relations
Tel +46-8-456-1494
Martin Blomgren
Media Relations Manager
Tel +46-70-577-0549.
