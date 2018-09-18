Presentation of Sandvik´s report of the third quarter 2018

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Sandvik will publish its third quarter results on Tuesday, 23 October 2018 at approximately 12.00 CEST.

A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 13.30 CEST.

The report will be presented in a webcast and conference call by Björn Rosengren, President and CEO as well as by Tomas Eliasson, CFO.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik

Dial-in details for the conference call:

SE: + 46(0)8-566-426-92

UK: +44(0)203-008-98-08

US: +1-855-831-59-44

From about 12.30 CEST presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik

Sandvik AB

For further information contact:

Ann-Sofie Nordh

Vice President Investor Relations

tel +46-8-456-1494

Martin Blomgren

Press and Media Relations Manager

tel +46-70-577-0549

