Presentation of Sandvik´s Report of the Third Quarter 2018

Sandvik

02:10 ET

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 4, 2018

Sandvik will publish its third quarter results on Tuesday, 23 October 2018 at approximately 12.00 CEST.

A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 13.30 CEST.

The report will be presented in a webcast and conference call by Björn Rosengren, President and CEO as well as by Tomas Eliasson, CFO.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik

Dial-in details for the conference call:

SE: + 46(0)8-566-426-92
UK: +44(0)203-008-98-08
US: +1-855-831-59-44

From about 12.30 CEST presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik

Sandvik AB

For further information contact:
Ann-Sofie Nordh
Vice President Investor Relations
tel +46-8-456-1494

Martin Blomgren
Press and Media Relations Manager
tel +46-70-577-0549

Presentation of Sandvik´s report of the third quarter 2018

