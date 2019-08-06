Presenting: America's Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers Of 2019

STERLING, Ill., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For Crinolin a good first impression meant the difference between life and death. She was rescued along with 80 other dogs living in deplorable hoarding conditions. After groomers spent hours removing hardened chunks of fur and washing off layers of filth she was transformed, and her lovable personality quickly caught the eye of her forever family. Crinolin's fairy tale continued when she was named America's Top Shelter Dog Makeover in last year's Dirty Dogs Contest. The brainchild of pet industry leaders Wahl and GreaterGood.org, the Dirty Dogs Contest, now in its eighth year, donates funds and grooming supplies to rescues and shelters nationwide so thousands of dogs can have a fairy tale ending like Crinolin's. Hundreds of these unbelievable makeovers are shared through photos in the Dirty Dogs Before & After Gallery – including the Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers of 2019.
"Millions of dogs enter shelters every year, and the unfortunate reality is that less than half are getting the grooming they so desperately need," said Steven Yde, division vice president for Wahl. "These deserving animals are being perceived as 'damaged goods' just because of their appearance. It's our hope these makeover images and stories will inspire people to either adopt a dog in need, or reach out to local shelters to see how they can help."
Dirty Dogs Photo Gallery & Contest
Since 2012, Wahl's pet shampoo donations have helped rescues and shelters nationwide transform more than 130,000 dogs and get them ready for adoption. Hundreds of these incredible makeovers have been captured through the Dirty Dogs Before & After Photo Gallery (dirtydogsgallery.com). What makes this gallery unique is that visitors can see what each dog looked like when they arrived at the shelter or rescue, and how they transformed once they were cleaned up. The site also allows visitors to search for adoptable dogs in their area, learn more about the dogs' backgrounds and stories and share their favorites on social media.
To promote the gallery and help get the dogs adopted, Wahl is also launching the eighth annual Dirty Dogs Contest (dirtydogscontest.com). Ten of the most dramatic transformations from the gallery have been selected to participate in the contest. Public votes will determine the top three winners. The animal shelters and rescue groups affiliated with these transformations will receive monetary grants to further support their efforts. First place takes home $5,000, second place receives $2,000 and third place earns $1,000. The Dirty Dogs Contest runs from August 6 – 19, 2019. To vote for one of the dogs, visit DirtyDogsContest.com.
Wahl's complete line of grooming products are available on WahlUSA.com, and for the month of August when you purchase a bottle of shampoo using the code BUY1GIVE1 a bottle of shampoo will also be donated to a shelter in need. To get up to date information on the annual Dirty Dogs Contest, follow Wahl Pets on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About Wahl Pet Products Wahl offers a full line of pet grooming solutions that make grooming from home safe, easy and enjoyable. The line includes hygiene products, clippers and accessories. Every year, Wahl is also dedicated to giving shelter animals a fresh start by donating pet grooming products to support adoption efforts and shelters devastated by natural disasters. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.
About GreaterGood.org GreaterGood.org is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Over the last 11 years, GreaterGood.org has given over $175 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 3,000 charitable partners worldwide. To learn more, GreaterGood.org visit or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Share this article