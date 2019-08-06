Presenting: America's Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers Of 2019

STERLING, Ill., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For Crinolin a good first impression meant the difference between life and death. She was rescued along with 80 other dogs living in deplorable hoarding conditions. After groomers spent hours removing hardened chunks of fur and washing off layers of filth she was transformed, and her lovable personality quickly caught the eye of her forever family. Crinolin's fairy tale continued when she was named America's Top Shelter Dog Makeover in last year's Dirty Dogs Contest. The brainchild of pet industry leaders Wahl and GreaterGood.org, the Dirty Dogs Contest, now in its eighth year, donates funds and grooming supplies to rescues and shelters nationwide so thousands of dogs can have a fairy tale ending like Crinolin's. Hundreds of these unbelievable makeovers are shared through photos in the Dirty Dogs Before & After Gallery – including the Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers of 2019.

To demonstrate the influence grooming can have on dog adoption, Wahl is launching the eighth annual Dirty Dogs Contest. Ten dramatic shelter dog makeovers were chosen, and votes will determine the winner. Griffin was in a kill shelter before being saved by the local Humane Society. He was in horrific shape as the severe matting was causing nerve damage in his back legs and irritating his sensitive eyes. Once groomed, he turned into a completely different little dog. Free from all that fur, Griffin was able to walk and play like a normal pooch. His happy personality and dapper good looks won the heart of a volunteer and he’s now living the good life in his forever home. Gallagher was rescued from animal control where he’d arrived as a stray. A dirty, matted and miserable mess, during Gallagher’s grooming he had to lose most of his fur. However, while Gallagher lost most of his fluff, he got to keep a bit of flair on his ears and tail. After his makeover, this handsome boy was quickly adopted. He’s now spoiled rotten and regularly pampered. Dexter was found living on the streets, and it was clear he’d had it rough for a long time. He was a mess of matted dreadlocks so long he could barely see. However, under all that uncomfortable fur was a sweet boy who sat patiently as burrs, foxtails and even pieces of plastic were cut out of his coat. His amazing before and after pictures caught the heart of his adopter, and Dexter is now flourishing with his forever family. Arlo was found by the side of a country highway. He was taken to the local shelter where he was quickly groomed to remove painful mats. His rescuers don’t know much about his life prior to his rescue, but at about 10 years old, it was clear he’d had a long rough road. While Arlo has vision and hearing issues he’s been a great cuddle companion to his foster family. Although Arlo is thankful to now be safe, clean and cared for, he’d love a family of his very own. Berkeley was living a life with little to no care, never even being allowed inside. What’s worse, his one companion, a senior St. Bernard, had recently passed away. Luckily things turned around for Berkeley. Once rescued, he was swiftly groomed and freed from nearly five pounds of muddy fur that was so matted a fishing lure was found tangled in it. With a new “leash” on life, Berkeley is ready to take on the world and spend the rest of his days with a family to love. Ollie was originally found by animal control, but thankfully found his way to a rescue. Once safe, he was given a desperately needed grooming to remove painful mats. The transformation revealed a happy, adorable dog. Soon after Ollie got his new look, he also got a forever home where he now indulges in belly rubs and treats. Gaston arrived at his rescue nearly unrecognizable as a dog, let alone a poodle. Neglected for years and only used for breeding, his life was bleak. After hours of grooming, Gaston’s transformation was incredible. His personality blossomed and he won the hearts of his forever family. He’s now living out his happily ever after. At only seven months old, Zorro was rescued from a rural field. With nearly no fur and crusty scabs covering his skin, his rescuers couldn’t even tell what kind of dog he was. Due to some health issues as well as neglect, this sweet puppy was in constant discomfort. However, after a long road of restorative baths and medications, a gentle German Shepard emerged. Zorro’s soulful eyes and easy-going personality captured the heart of a rescue volunteer who folded him into his family. Odie’s owners lost their home and had to surrender him to a rescue. He arrived scared and with thick, matted fur. With temperatures at nearly 100 degrees, he desperately needed to be groomed. Once he had a fresh, clean coat he was instantly more comfortable and his character shined. Odie quickly bonded with the other dogs at the rescue and now has two best friends, but he’s still looking for his forever family. Jasper was surrendered to a shelter when his owners decided he wasn’t a good fit for their family. At just two years old, Jasper was a world of energy, and it was clear he wasn’t getting the exercise, care or attention he deserved. After a proper grooming an adorable dog appeared. Now, with some training, Jasper is well on his way to becoming the perfect addition to a forever family. He just needs to find a home with a big tub, as his favorite activities include rolling in the mud and taking baths.

"Millions of dogs enter shelters every year, and the unfortunate reality is that less than half are getting the grooming they so desperately need," said Steven Yde, division vice president for Wahl. "These deserving animals are being perceived as 'damaged goods' just because of their appearance. It's our hope these makeover images and stories will inspire people to either adopt a dog in need, or reach out to local shelters to see how they can help."

Since 2012, Wahl's pet shampoo donations have helped rescues and shelters nationwide transform more than 130,000 dogs and get them ready for adoption. Hundreds of these incredible makeovers have been captured through the Dirty Dogs Before & After Photo Gallery (dirtydogsgallery.com). What makes this gallery unique is that visitors can see what each dog looked like when they arrived at the shelter or rescue, and how they transformed once they were cleaned up. The site also allows visitors to search for adoptable dogs in their area, learn more about the dogs' backgrounds and stories and share their favorites on social media.

To promote the gallery and help get the dogs adopted, Wahl is also launching the eighth annual Dirty Dogs Contest (dirtydogscontest.com). Ten of the most dramatic transformations from the gallery have been selected to participate in the contest. Public votes will determine the top three winners. The animal shelters and rescue groups affiliated with these transformations will receive monetary grants to further support their efforts. First place takes home $5,000, second place receives $2,000 and third place earns $1,000. The Dirty Dogs Contest runs from August 6 – 19, 2019. To vote for one of the dogs, visit DirtyDogsContest.com.

