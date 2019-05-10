Presenting Sponsor of Joint Base Andrews 2019 Air Show and Space Expo

The show has kicked off today, Friday, May 10, for Department of Defense cardholders and special invites only. On Saturday and Sunday, May 11 to 12, JBA will be open to the general public, with limited access from FedEx Field. Each day of the show, Andrews Federal staff will be on site handing out free event memorabilia, while supplies last.

The show will include a number of military service performances and demos over the course of the weekend, including the USAF Heritage Flight, Army Golden Knights Parachute Jump Team, Air Combat Command A-10, and more. However, show-goers are most anxious to watch the legendary Air Force Thunderbirds and the Navy Blue Angels perform. These two military powerhouses will be performing at the same venue for the first time in 12 years.

"We look forward to returning to our roots at Joint Base Andrews. It's always a pleasure to share the benefits of Credit Union membership with all in attendance," said Oma George, Chief Retail Officer.

About Andrews Federal Credit Union

Andrews Federal Credit Union was founded in 1948 to serve the needs of military and civilian personnel by providing a vast array of financial products and services. With over $1.7 billion in assets, Andrews Federal has grown to serve more than 128,500 members in the District of Columbia, Joint Base Andrews (MD), Springfield, Virginia (VA), Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (NJ), and military installations in central Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands. In addition, the Credit Union serves as a financial partner with many select employee groups in Maryland, the District of Columbia, Virginia and New Jersey.

To learn more about Andrews Federal Credit Union, and its community involvement, or to become a member or visit andrewsfcu.org.

