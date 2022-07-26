Presenting With An Accent: Top Public Speaking Coach Jose Ucar, Announces 7 Tips To Speak With Impact and Confidence for Non-native Speakers

LONDON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jose Ucar, a top public speaking coach and founder of Jose Ucar Coaching, today announces the release of Presenting With An Accent: 7 Tips To Speak With Impact and Confidence for Non-native Speakers. Ucar is passionate about helping those with an accent, to overcome internalized negative messages and to express themselves fully and with confidence by embracing their uniqueness.

When teaching presentation skills to someone who has an accent, I usually ask, "Do you want to be free? Or do you want to be confined?" says Ucar. That's the first thing, because once we embrace who we are, and can be happy in our own skin, then we can celebrate our individual uniqueness. It's not about changing your accent or taking elocution lessons, which by the way can be very helpful. The essence of my approach is to develop your skills and grow as a speaker/presenter by embracing what makes you stand out.

Jose's tips for presenting confidently regardless of your accent are below:

1. Get out of your own way: The quality of your thinking will dictate the quality of your speaking. Remember it's not about you, you are not that important, so get over yourself and deliver your greatness to your audience. You've got something important to say, let others benefit from it.

2. Elevate yourself to elevate your audience: How you feel about your background, accent, and cultural difference will impact the audience either positively or negatively. Remember, there are no neutral interactions. All of the above is what makes you unique and appealing, as long as you decide to believe it and behave accordingly. Embrace your weird. What makes you unique is your greatest asset.

3. Be less vanilla: In other words, stop trying to fit in. The greatest gift you can give your audience is your authentic self. When you do this, you won't be appealing to the masses, but to the people that resonate with you and your message. These people will very likely follow you and implement your insights. These are the lives you will impact. This is your TRIBE.

4. Rejection and failure are part of the process: Learn to shine in the face of adversity. Know that you can become your best at your worst times and that growth is forged through adversity and not despite it. If you are not failing and are not experiencing rejection you are probably not stretching yourself enough.

5. The more you fail the more you learn and the closer you will get to reaching your goals and dreams. Alexander Graham Bell was home-schooled by his mother because of his learning disabilities and failed around 1000 times before he invented the telephone. Greatness awaits you beyond fear, failure and rejection.

6. One brick at a time: The Great Wall of China wasn't built in a day, nor will your speaking skills and career. Commit yourself to learn and work on your craft every day. Lay every brick with passion, give it your all and eventually you will have built your own wall.

7. On top of the above, of course, work on your message, clarity of your speech, delivery, presentation slides (if you need them) state management and stage positioning. But continually cultivate your mindset first. Remember that practice will make you great and always strive for progress, not perfection.

A public speaking coach is valuable for executives and business owners who find themselves in the crosshairs of common public speaking issues, such as nervousness and a lack of confidence. A public speaking coach can be especially invaluable when facing a high-stakes presentation that could make or break a business. To schedule a consultation with Jose visit https://joseucar.com or on Linkedin

About Jose Ucar Coaching

Jose is a global TEDx speaker and Host, NLP coach, international business, marketing specialist and founder of Jose Ucar Coaching and Bros in Marketing. Jose has spent the last ten years assisting businesses all over the world in affecting transformational change using advanced presentation and communication skills. He has worked with many top companies including; SEAT and CUPRA, Procter & Gamble and the NHS. Jose is available to coach and support employees, entrepreneurs and executive teams to deliver impactful presentations.

