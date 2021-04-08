PresentMemory launches beta site to empower the next generation to share their family's Holocaust stories

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on Yom HaShoah, PresentMemory announced the launch of its beta site to empower the families of Holocaust survivors to share their personal stories in a compelling, easy-to-follow narrative, using best-available imagery and data – and a user-friendly online interface.

PresentMemory was started by Emily Kane Miller , the grandchild of survivors, who wanted to tell her own family's story, and knew the process to create a high-quality, engaging presentation could be time-consuming and challenging.

PresentMemory (a 501(c)3 endeavor) has partnered with Haggadot.com , a nonprofit, collaborative platform inviting Jews of all backgrounds to personalize their Passover Haggadah, which is now expanding its scope to cover Shoah memory. Leveraging Haggadot.com's preexisting infrastructure, PresentMemory is able to bring its resource to families quickly and cost-effectively.

"I am deeply inspired by my grandparents, Cantor David Kane z"l and Yetta Kane. Despite the pain it stirred, their unwavering commitment to retelling their stories of survival and love, particularly to young students – many of whom had never before met a Jewish person, let alone a survivor – epitomizes the power of memory," said Emily Kane Miller. "As I started to think about how I could approach telling my family's story, it was very intimidating. We are creating PresentMemory so that every descendant of survivors can more easily find the words – and images – to be their family's torchbearer."

Through the generosity of 6 Cornerstone Families, PresentMemory has launched a beta site, and is now looking for 100 Founding Families to join as early adopters and partners in this important work. These families will be asked to make at least one presentation between April and September on the site and provide the organization's development team with feedback to help optimize the site for all users. The team is also asking all Founding Families to make a $360 tax deductible donation to help cover the final costs of building out the platform.

"We're thrilled to expand our technology beyond the seder table to help Jews share their most meaningful stories at any time of year," said Haggadot.com Founder and Executive Director, Eileen Levinson.

These presentations are multipurpose, and can be used for many reasons, including family record keeping, community events, or school presentations.

