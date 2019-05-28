Preservation Rhinoplasty Continues to Grow in Demand Says Rhinoplasty Society President Dr. Jay Calvert
Technique Aims to Preserve the Original Nose Structure as Possible
May 28, 2019, 08:08 ET
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Jay Calvert, President of the Rhinoplasty Society, says the preservation rhinoplasty technique has caught the interest of the Rhinoplasty community around the world. This philosophical approach to rhinoplasty allows the surgeon to attempt to preserve as much natural structure as possible. This includes the soft tissue ligaments and cartilaginous structures of the bridge of the nose. Dr. Calvert preforms over 200 rhinoplasty operations a year from offices in Beverly Hills and Newport Beach, California and has seen the interest in Preservation Rhinoplasty increase. His patients continue to become more selective when choosing a premiere plastic surgeon. They want a plastic surgeon who can deliver outstanding results. This technique has become a topic of discussion. In a blog post on his website, Dr Calvert discusses this preservation rhinoplasty in greater detail. While Dr. Calvert feels that this technique may be useful in some very select cases, he cautions rhinoplasty surgeons to be careful when adopting this novel approach to an operation they already perform in a tried and true way.
"I am cautiously excited about preservation rhinoplasty. And, I will evaluating this technique like any other new technique...with a keen eye on patient safety, reliable and reproducible results, and its ability to improve my patient's results," said Dr. Jay Calvert. "There is no substitute for thorough evaluation and study of techniques and the outcomes from implementing those techniques."
Dr. Jay Calvert, was installed as President of The Rhinoplasty Society annual meeting on May 16, 2019, in New Orleans, Louisiana. As President, he will be responsible for overseeing the operations of the Society, appointing committee members, and continuing to generate the highest quality rhinoplasty education in the world. On October 9 - 11, 2020, The Rhinoplasty Society will partner with the Rhinoplasty Society of Europe to hold the 3rd International Meeting of the Rhinoplasty Societies in Berlin, Germany. Dr Calvert will be lending his expertise to this meeting, as well.
Dr Jay Calvert will be speaking at the 15th annual Vegas Cosmetic Surgery meeting June 5-8, 2019 in Las Vegas. His lectures will include "In Situ Total Septal Reconstruction" and a Masters' Seminar on "Nasal Tip Architecture."
About Dr. Jay Calvert:
Dr. Jay Calvert is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon with practices in Beverly Hills and Newport Beach, California. His main area of focus is on rhinoplasty, secondary rhinoplasty, facelifts, and breast augmentation surgery. Understanding that his high-end clientele also craves state-of the-art beauty treatments, Dr. Calvert founded Rox Spa, a state-of-the-art medical spa for non-invasive aesthetic treatments which also has offices in the heart of Beverly Hills and Orange County. He is currently volunteer faculty at the University of Southern California in the Division of Plastic Surgery. Dr. Jay Calvert is frequently invited to speak at congresses around the world including being a regular speaker for the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), the IMCAS meetings (Paris, Shanghai), Vegas Cosmetic Surgery meetings, and many others.
Dr. Calvert attended Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN for his undergraduate degree in molecular biology. While attending Cornell University Medical College in Manhattan, Dr. Calvert realized his passion for plastic surgery and went on to complete his residency in the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Health Sciences Combined Plastic Surgery /General Surgery program. He also spent two years in the lab where he wrote two patents with his co-researchers at Carnegie Mellon University in the Robotics Institute.
In high demand as a guest lecturer and plastic surgery expert, Dr. Calvert attends conferences and seminars all over the world, speaking everywhere from United Arab Emirates to New Zealand. He has been seen on national television on shows such as THE TYRA BANKS SHOW and THE DOCTORS and is also currently the cohost of the official hockey podcast of Podcast One, Dr. HOCKEY.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjaycalvert/
Twitter: www.twitter.com/jaycalvertmd
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DrCalvertTV
For more information on Dr. Jay Calvert and his practice visit www.drcalvert.com or contact Lauren Renschler at 1.310.463.0863 lauren@willam-raymond.com, or visit his website at http://www.drcalvert.com.
Contact: Lauren Renschler
William Raymond Communications
310-463-0863
lauren@william-raymond.com
SOURCE Dr. Jay Calvert
Share this article