Preserve Sporting Club and Ocean House Collection Announce First Safari Tent Scotch and Cigar Experience in North America Featuring Laphroaig and Cohiba

RICHMOND, R.I., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Preserve Sporting Club & Residences, the most amenity rich sporting club in the country and premier resort for outdoor enthusiasts, announced the opening of The Safari Tent Scotch and Cigar Tasting Experience, featuring Laphroaig scotch and Cohiba® handcrafted cigars.

Nestled in the scenic Rhode Island landscape on the Preserve Sporting Club's 3,500-acre estate is the Safari Tent Scotch and Cigar Tasting Experience, the latest imaginative pop-up, created by Ocean House Collection, the award-winning group of luxury properties based in New England.

The Safari Tent Tasting Experience at the Preserve Sporting Club is believed to be the first luxury pop-up destination of its kind in North America. It consists of two well-appointed luxury tents, each with comfortable seating, rich wood floors with oriental rugs, large lanterns, wood plank ceilings and curated artwork. Outside the tents are a wood-burning fire pit, Adirondack chairs and pillows.

The Tasting Experience features a curated assortment of five Laphroaig scotches, ranging from Laphroaig 10 Year to Laphroaig 25 Year. Another highlight of this destination is a selection of Cohiba cigars, including the highly-rated Cohiba Royale and Cohiba Black expressions.

The Safari Tent menu also includes delicious charcuterie, cheese, chocolate and roasted nuts to complement the tasting notes. Social pastimes including cards, chess, checkers and backgammon are also available.

"Preserve Sporting Club is delighted to offer this extraordinary experience in partnership with Cohiba and Laphroaig, both industry-leading brands," said Paul Mihailides, owner and chairman of Preserve Sporting Club.

True cigar connoisseurs recognize Cohiba as one of the finest handcrafted cigar brands available today. Meticulously handcrafted and proudly featuring the iconic red dot logo, Cohiba is the product of tobacco mastery. Synonymous with extravagant taste, Cohiba's expertise in blending and artistry in cigarmaking come together to create a collection of rich, dimensional cigars for luxurious smoking occasions.

Since 1815, Laphroaig is an internationally acclaimed, premium single malt Scotch whisky. It is one of only a few distilleries that still uses traditional malting floors and dries and infuses its own malt with the thick blue smoke from old peat-fired kilns. It is also the only Single Malt Scotch Whisky to bear a Royal Warrant bestowed by HRH Prince Charles.

Visitors can enjoy the Safari Tents in one of three ways -- as a two-hour tasting experience, or on selected days as an overnight resort guest or a Preserve Club member.

The two-hour tasting experience is available for up to 16 people on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, for a starting cost of $995 plus tax and fees.

Overnight guests and Preserve Club members can visit the Safari Tents as a resort activity and select from an a la cart menu on Thursday and Sunday evenings. For complete information, pricing and reservations, visit PreserveSportingClub.com/SafariTents.

