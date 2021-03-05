Preserve Sporting Club Sets Record Sales In Richmond, Rhode Island

RICHMOND, R.I., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Preserve Sporting Club & Residences, today announced the recent sale of two Laurel Ridge homes for $2.7 million at $1,529 per square foot; and another for $3.2M at $1,478 per square foot.

Laurel Ridge residences are luxury, free-standing homes in the exclusive Preserve Sporting Club, the most amenity-rich sporting club in the country. The 3,500-acre Preserve property includes designated areas for fly fishing, rock climbing, and exploring miles of hiking, biking and equestrian trails. The property also includes an 18-hole par 3 mountain gold course, grass and clay tennis courts, swimming and the US's longest in-door shooting range.

According to Paul Mihailides, Chairman of Preserve Sporting Club & Residences, the property had 12 recent home sales with prices of more than $1,000 per-square-feet each. "The strong demand combined with the sales prices is evidence that interest is high for this type of active lifestyle community in scenic Rhode Island," said Mihailides.

The $3.2 million home is inspired by rustic elegance with cathedral ceilings, wide-planked wood floors, gourmet kitchen, stately master bedrooms on the first floor and luxury finishes throughout. It consists of three floors, with four bedrooms, 3.5 spa-style baths, and an office with generous windows. Other features of note include the floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, and the wrap-around deck with freshwater views, and a "secret" wine or cigar room on the lowest floor.

The $2.7 million home includes four bedrooms, 3.5 spa-inspired baths, and a separate bonus room that adjoins the main house with a deck large deck. This residence also includes a large stone fireplace in the family room, cathedral ceilings, gourmet kitchen finishes, and fine wood flooring.

The purchasers of both residences have also joined the Preserve Club. These memberships provide daily access to dining venues, including the Double Barrel Kitchen in the main lodge, as well as the Hilltop Café. It also includes daily access to the indoor shooting range, the 19 station sporting clays course, the fitness center, and the 12,000 square foot OH! Spa at Preserve. Members can take advantage of The Preserve's many other activities, events and luxury amenities.

