Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Appoints 41 Women to Leadership Roles

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In-line with Vision 2030 and facilitating women's access to diverse roles, the President of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al Sudais, has appointed 41 women in leadership positions. The unprecedented appointments follow a constructive pattern of including more women across various fields. Over the course of the last two years, women have been gaining access to jobs in courts, regional municipalities, government ministries, and more. The Presidency said in a statement on Monday that the appointments came from Al Sudais' keenness to keep up with Vision 2030 and to work on its implementation because Muslim women are a fundamental pillar in achieving the Vision. The introduction of women to the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is expected to bolster their efforts in servicing pilgrims, through opening up the space for more women to acquire knowledge and experience and add more to the mission of the presidency.

