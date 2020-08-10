President and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco to Discuss U.S. Economy Amid COVID-19 at The Economic Club of Las Vegas in Aug. 12 Virtual Event

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Economic Club of Las Vegas has announced it will welcome Mary C. Daly, Presdent and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco as part of its Virtual Meetings Series hosted on Zoom, Wednesday, August 12th. She will discuss the current status of the U.S. economy and the ongoing impacts of COVID-19.

The event will take place from 12:00 PM. To 1:30 PM. PST. For more information and reserations visit www.econclublv.org/events. Registrants can participate in our Question and Answer session for $15 through Zoom.

Since taking office in October 2018, Dr. Daly has committed to making the San Francisco Fed a more community-engaged bank that is transparent and responsive to the people it serves. She works to connect economic principles to real-world concerns and is a sought-after speaker on monetary policy, labor economics, and increasing diversity within the economics field.

About the Economic Club of Las Vegas

The Economic Club of Las Vegas,a non-profit 501(c)(6), non-partisan organization, provides an independent forum for national and international economic discussion and intellectual debate. The Club brings national speakers to Las Vegas to share their perspectives and ideas about economic and/or political conditions in the United States and the world.

SOURCE The Economic Club of Las Vegas

