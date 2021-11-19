President Biden Pardons National Thanksgiving Turkey

"It is an honor to participate in this truly unique tradition, and I thank President Biden for welcoming the National Turkey Federation, my family and Peanut Butter and Jelly to the White House," said NTF Chairman Phil Seger. "Thanksgiving is a special time for those of us in the turkey business, and it's an opportunity to celebrate America's turkey farmers and everyone in our industry. Today, and every day, I applaud their commitment to feeding our families."

The 2021 National Thanksgiving Turkey and alternate were raised in Dubois County, Indiana, by turkey grower Andrea Welp under the supervision of NTF Chairman Phil Seger. Seger serves as Vice President of Live Turkey Operations for Farbest Farms, Inc. headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. While in Washington, D.C., Peanut Butter and Jelly stayed at the historic Willard InterContinental Hotel near the White House. Once the turkeys return to Indiana, they will be under the experienced care of veterinarians, faculty and students within Purdue University's Department of Animal Sciences.

The National Turkey Federation is the national advocate for America's turkey farmers and producers, raising awareness for its members' products while strengthening their ability to profitably and safely deliver wholesome, high-quality and nutritious food to consumers worldwide. More information is available at EatTurkey.org.

SOURCE National Turkey Federation

