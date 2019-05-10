President Donald Trump Takes Over Three Powerhouse Radio Stations In Bay County and Panama City Beach, Florida

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Coast Media, Inc. a radio station operator of three FM signals covering Bay County, Florida has implemented new programming effective immediately to ensure that all three of their stations, BOB FM, 105.1, WASJ, HANK FM, 103.5 WKNK and Classic Rock 95.9 WRBA will broadcast Donald Trump speeches from now until the 2020 election.

This past week President Donald Trump arrived in Panama City Beach and stood before hurricane ravaged residents to tell them that he would do everything he legally could to get more money to help the people of Panama City. In the same speech he announced that because Hurricane Michael was now considered a Category 5 storm, the Trump administration would be able to reimburse up to 90 percent of the recovery costs and he announced an additional $448 million Hurricane Recovery Fund.

Gulf Coast Media, Inc. senior management acknowledged that broadcasting the President's speeches may not be consistent with conventional commercial FM radio, but we have taken this approach to show the community's sincere appreciation for President Donald Trump's work in Panama City and Bay County.

People around the world think that Floridians are accustomed to getting battered by Hurricanes and have for the most part ignored the huge losses experienced by people in Panama City and Bay County. People have forgotten about us and the community is so thankful that President Donald Trump made it crystal clear that he was here to help us. After announcing the $448 million relief fund President Donald Trump stated, "No games, no gimmicks, no delays. We are just doing it – You're getting your money one way or the other."

About Gulf Coast Media Inc.

Gulf Coast Media, Inc is a Florida company that owns and operates radio stations in Florida. After suffering devastating losses during Hurricane Michael, the company rebuilt three hurricane ravaged FM radio stations in Bay County and Panama City Beach. Gulf Coast Media is actively searching for additional radio stations in Panama City and Bay County.

Media Contact:

Samuel Rogatinsky

954.995.3805

214435@email4pr.com

www.GulfCoastBroadcasting.com

SOURCE Gulf Coast Media, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.GulfCoastBroadcasting.com

