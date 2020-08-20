President Hernández participated in the inauguration of the Israeli Trade and Cooperation Office in Tegucigalpa

Israel main focus of cooperation will be on the following sectors: sustainable agriculture, irrigation systems, education, citizen security and defense, innovation and start-ups, among others; these areas are fully aligned with the actions of Honduran Government for the country´s development.

In 2019, Honduras opened a trade and cooperation mission in Jerusalem as an extension of the Embassy of Honduras in Tel Aviv to reassure and strengthen the diplomatic ties, friendship and good relations between the two countries.

In the multilateral sphere, Honduras has supported Israel in resolutions within the framework of the United Nations. The Central American country has a strong record of support in the field of candidacies of Israel in different international organizations.

An Israel mission, headed by Gabi Ashkenazi, Israel´s Minister of Foreign Affairs and other high ranks government officials participated in the inauguration via Zoom.

SOURCE Government of the Republic of Honduras