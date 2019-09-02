JERUSALEM, Israel, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, following the opening of the new Honduran "diplomatic office" in Jerusalem, the Friends of Zion Museum bestowed the 'Friends of Zion Award' unto President Juan Orlando Hernández of Honduras for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital and his steadfast support for the State of Israel and the Jewish people.

President Juan Orlando Hernandez Receives the “Friends of Zion Award” (photo credit: Yossi Zamir)

The "Friends of Zion Award" is the FOZ Museum's highest honor and is presented to world leaders who have gone "above and beyond" for the Jewish state. The award ceremony was held at the Friends of Zion Museum, with the Presidential Delegation of Honduras, including the First Lady, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lisandro Rosales, who was also awarded during the ceremony with the 'Friends of Zion Psalms 122 Tribute', Honduran Ambassador to Israel Mario Castillo, and many others.

After an exclusive tour of the FOZ Museum, Dr. Mike Evans, Founder & International Chairman of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center, said that "When people have the moral courage to stand up and do the right thing, they need to be rewarded."

After the special award ceremony honoring Honduras' support for the State of Israel, President Juan Orlando Hernández thanked the Friends of Zion Museum for all their great work strengthening Israel's relations around the world. "We admire the people of Israel. It has been a blessing for us even before we made this decision, in our hearts and in our minds."

FOZ has honored worthy heads of state for their pro-Israel accomplishments and has encouraged them to further their relations with the State of Israel.

In December 2017, President Donald Trump, received the Friends of Zion Award from Dr. Mike Evans in the Oval Office at an event attended by Vice President Pence, Senior Advisors Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and faith leaders representing over 150 million Christians globally.

The Friends of Zion Museum has honored President Donald Trump, 43rd U.S. President George W. Bush, President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, President Jimmy Morales of Guatemala, 4th President Rosen Plevneliev of Bulgaria, and many more.

FOZ and its partners recently surpassed 64 million members, making it one of the largest pro-Israel sites in the world. In November, the Friends of Zion Museum will be opening an Educational Center as part of their initiative to fight antisemitism and racially-based violence as well as educate future Israel advocates and connect the State of Israel to the world.

The Friends of Zion Museum reveals fascinating stories emphasizing the support and heroism of the many friends of the Jewish People and the State of Israel. It serves as a portal to fight global anti-Semitism and to stand strong against the BDS movement.

The Friends of Zion Museum is launching a $100 million project to help educate pro-Israel supporters around the world about the Jewish state, its challenges and achievements. FOZ is developing an Ambassador Institute which includes the first Christian Zionist think tank, a communications center, and online university. It has become one of the top must-see sites in Israel for all tourists and Israeli residents.

Currently sitting on the board is IDF General Yossi Peled as the head of the FOZ Israeli Board of Trustees, along with other distinguished members. The Friends of Zion Museum was honored to have as its former International Chairman, the late President Shimon Peres.

The Friends of Zion Museum books tours online at https://www.fozmuseum.com/visiting/ or by calling the Reservations Department at +972-2-532-9402.

