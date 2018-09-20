President Kagame, Prime Minister Tsipras, and Secretary Acosta to participate at 2018 Concordia Annual Summit

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Concordia announces its final list of speakers joining the roster of 2018 Concordia Annual Summit participants. As the largest and most inclusive nonpartisan gathering during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, Concordia's eighth Annual Summit will convene current and former heads of state, international C-suite executives, senior administration officials, and nonprofit leaders from around the world to address the most pressing issues of our time.

Concordia today confirms the participation of Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda and Chairperson of the African Union, who will deliver a keynote address on the plenary stage. President Kagame's participation at the 2018 Concordia Annual Summit is integral to the legitimacy and longevity of the forthcoming Concordia Africa Initiative, which will strive to continue the African-led conversations taking place throughout the Summit on the continent this coming year.

The 2018 Concordia Annual Summit will also hear from the following speakers: Alexis Tsipras, Prime Minister of Greece; Alexander Acosta, U.S. Secretary of Labor; Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization; Strive Masiyiwa, Founder & Executive Chairman of Econet Wireless; Jovenel Moïse, President of Haiti; Robert E. Lighthizer, U.S. Trade Representative; Bill Barhydt, CEO of Abra; Dr. Bandar Al Hajjar, President of the Islamic Development Bank; Diana Amini, Global Manager of H&M Foundation; Lawrence Williams, Founding Executive of SpaceX; Allen Chastanet, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia; Lt. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Europe; Carlos Curbelo, Congressman of the U.S. House of Representatives; Patrick Gaspard, President of Open Society Foundations; Per Heggenes, CEO of IKEA Foundation; Nomzamo Mbatha, Actor and UNHCR High Profile Supporter; Borut Pahor, President of the Republic of Slovenia; Monica Geingos, First Lady of Namibia; and Penny Mordaunt, UK Secretary of State for International Development.

These speakers will join the distinct and world-renowned line-up of cross-sector leaders, including: Jennifer Lawrence, Oscar-Winning Actor and RepresentUs Board Member; Iván Duque, President of Colombia; Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the President; Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber; Michel Temer, President of Brazil; Paul Polman, CEO of Unilever; Kristalina Georgieva, CEO of the World Bank; Brad Smith, President of Microsoft; Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana; John Hickenlooper, Governor of Colorado; Jeh Johnson, Former Secretary of U.S. Department of Homeland Security; Bernard-Henri Lévy, Philosopher, Filmmaker, and Activist; Luis Almagro, Secretary General of the Organization of American States; Denis McDonough, Former White House Chief of Staff under President Obama; Elaine Chao, Secretary of U.S. Department of Transportation; Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, President of Malta; Dr. Tom Coburn, Former Member of the U.S. Senate; Duško Marković, Prime Minister of Montenegro; and Ray Washburne, President of Overseas Private Investment Corporation.

Concordia Leadership Council Members Hon. Jane Harman, Director, President & CEO of the Wilson Center, Dr. Kerry Healey, President of Babson College, H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo, Former President of Nigeria, Senator George J. Mitchell, Former Majority Leader of the U.S. Senate & U.S. Special Envoy For Middle East Peace, Andrew Liveris, Former Chairman & CEO of Dow Chemical, and Dr. Ian Bremmer, Founder & President of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, are also confirmed to speak.

Through its bold and inclusive nature, with the mission of positive social impact at its core, the Concordia Annual Summit will serve as a diverse and compelling platform through which to address pressing global topics through the lens of cross-sector collaboration.

The full speaker list can be found here, and the two-day agenda here.

Concordia's 2018 Programming Partners are: Americares; Atlantic Council; The B Team; Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia; Eleanor Crook Foundation; Fenalco; The George W. Bush Institute; The Global Blockchain Business Council; Innovadores de América; The Institute of Political Science Hernán Echavarría Olózaga; Lazarex Cancer Foundation; Millions in the Middle; MIT Solve; Open Society Foundations; Overseas Private Investment Corporation; RepresentUs; Seleni Institute; UCLA School of Law; United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees; U.S. Chamber of Commerce; U.S. Department of State - The Secretary's Office of Global Partnerships; U.S. Global Leadership Coalition; The Wilson Center; Women Political Leaders Global Forum; Xcala.

Concordia's 2018 Programming Sponsors are: Access Network; Ark Advisors; Arton Capital; ConsenSys; Datawallet; NBC Comcast; NBCUniversal Telemundo; New America; Philip Morris International; Postmates; Thomson Reuters; Uber; Union Maritime; Upwardly Global; Walmart.

