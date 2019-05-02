President of BOWEN, Natalie Bowen, Wins 2019 Women of Distinction Award

GARDEN CITY PARK, N.Y., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natalie Bowen, president of Long Island web design company BOWEN, has won the 2019 Women of Distinction Award.

The award, handed out by the Town of Oyster Bay Town Board, recognizes the achievement of outstanding women who make a real difference in their communities. The whole team at BOWEN would like to congratulate her for winning this prestigious honor.

As president of BOWEN, Natalie works with a wide range of companies and organizations that impact the world. She motivates and inspires local business leaders in the Long Island community who want to scale their business and make the world a better place.

Natalie also advocates for individualized education and female empowerment in leadership, technology and politics, making her an influential and inspirational figure in the Long Island community. In September 2018, she became one of the recipients of the Long Island Business News 30 Under 30 Award.

"[We seek] to recognize individuals for their contributions to the arts, education, environment, athletics, community or civic service, volunteerism or business," says the Town of Oyster Bay Town Board.

The Town of Oyster Bay Town Board will hand out the 2019 Women of Distinction Award at the North Massapequa Community Center, located at 214 N. Albany Avenue in Massapequa, NY, on Monday, May 13, 2019. The ceremony takes place from 6-8 p.m. and will feature local influencers, community leaders and entrepreneurs.

Media Contact:

Crystal Martinez

Phone: 516.308.3539

Email: crystal@bowenmedia.com

SOURCE BOWEN