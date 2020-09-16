President of The New Flat Rate featured as a breakout speaker at Virtual Service World Expo 2020

Putnam's presentation, "Entrepreneur or Contractor? Fight it Out!" is scheduled on day two of the three-day virtual expo running from Sept. 22-24. During her breakout session, Putnam will discuss the difference between being an entrepreneur and a seasoned businessperson. The session offers tips on how contractors can focus their entrepreneurial energy and implement systems to manage and grow their business' financial success.

"Most contractors start out as entrepreneurs, with minimal real business management experience," says Putnam. "But they know their business better than anyone, and by learning to establish effective processes, they can build wealth and find the freedom they desire."

The New Flat Rate's software-based menu pricing system helps entrepreneurs in the service industry transition to business experts by equipping technicians to increase sales without unwanted pressure. By offering service providers done-for-you pricing for residential service calls, technicians can present prices instantly with the confidence of knowing in advance what to charge. No-haggle pricing gives their customer the power to choose the price they want to pay.

"A lot of business owners in the trades have long-established habits that are holding them back," Putnam said. "Service World Expo is a major industry event, and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to virtually reach so many contractors with easy to follow 'how-to' instructions for unlearning bad habits and building new processes – so their experience can guide them toward success and growth."

Service World Expo 2020, a trade show, conference and networking event, connects contracting business owners with cutting edge products and services, experienced providers, global experts, and industry trendsetters. To register for the event, visit https://serviceworldexpo.com/

For more information about The New Flat Rate, please visit https://thenewflatrate.com/.

The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 for two years in a row by Contracting Business, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

