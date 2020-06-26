President of the World Travel & Tourism Council, in a discussion with Ismael Cala: "35 destinations adopt protocols for safe trips"

MIAMI, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gloria Guevara, CEO and president of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), announced that 35 destinations have already adopted the same protocols to reduce risks and to be able to travel safely starting in July.

"We want travelers to know that we are doing everything to reduce risks so that they can travel safely. The idea is for the experience to be the same in all sectors," Guevara said in a vi rtual program with communicator and strategist, Ismael Cala.

Among the countries that have adopted the WTTC's safety protocol are Iceland, Portugal, Jamaica, Panama and Mexico (Cancún).

"There are two phases. Before and after the Covid-19 vaccine. And some protocols will be maintained, such as taking people's temperature at airports," she added.

Gloria Guevara, from Mexico, is the first Latina and the first woman to head the World Travel & Tourism Council, which is based in London.

"We are living in unprecedented times. We are leveraging the experience we gained after 9/11, because in order to regain confidence, globally standardized protocols are necessary," Guevara said.

"We are going to bring you information that should lower fear and stress levels, so you can travel safely in our so-called 'new normal'."

Ismael Cala interviewed the influential leader at the beginning of the new production season of Cala Mundos, his travel program. He is now resuming the schedule with an up-to-date and inspiring theme: Cala Mundos: "Safe Travel Edition."

"This new edition is a testimony of supporting the desire and adventurous feelings of every traveler who, like me, need to be well informed of the new measures and precautions that the tourist world has taken so that we can start returning to the most popular destinations all over the world," Ismael Cala said.

Cala Mundos is a new partnership between Cala Enterprises, producer RealFiction Group —and its producer/director David Barski— and Sigma-Analysis Group —and its director of Sales and Marketing Strategy, Rita Hernández.

Some of the destinations for this season are Europe, the Dominican Republic, Thailand, Canada, Costa Rica, Argentina, Australia, Iceland, Patagonia, Greece, Israel, Colombia, Mexico, and seven cities in the US.

Cala Mundos: "Safe Travel Edition" will be on air starting in September 2020 in the US, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

See the full interview with Gloria Guevara:

https://www.facebook.com/IsmaelCala/videos/580139836023471/?v=580139836023471

