President Shelley Washburn of GSM is Recognized as a Houston Business Journal 2019 Honoree for the Women Who Mean Business Awards

HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelley Washburn, President of GSM and member of the boards of the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and Child Advocates, has been named an honoree for the Houston Business Journal's "Women Who Mean Business Awards."

The event brings together the city's top female business leaders who are actively making an impact in their respective industries, businesses, and communities. The gala serves to recognize and celebrate Houston's bold women who lead, inspire, and take action.

This year, the Houston Business Journal has named 65 women as honorees across nine industries—Energy, Finance, Health Care, Hospitality and Retail, Law, Non-profit, Professional Services, Real Estate, and Technology and Education. As the President of a full-service, automotive marketing company, Washburn is an honoree in the Professional Services industry.

The Houston Business Journal's criteria for selection include "career achievement, contribution to company and city success, community involvement, and leadership."

On her recognition as an honoree, Washburn states: "The most important trait for being an effective leader is courage. Don't forget that you compete head-to-head with your male counterparts. Sit at the table, speak up, and take on special assignments. You have to have the courage to change, make hard decisions, and make mistakes. Courage helps you grow as an individual and sets an example of growth for your team."

About GSM

GSM is a full-service marketing company specializing in omnichannel solutions for our automotive partners. We have a passion for our client's success. From customer acquisition and retention programs, to lead-generating marketing campaigns, we do whatever it takes to offer the best solutions, the most impactful results, and legendary customer service. GSM is part of The Friedkin Group, which encompasses a consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, golf and adventure companies led by Chairman and CEO, Dan Friedkin.

