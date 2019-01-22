President Trump Casts a Vision, Challenging the Nation to Choose Greatness, says Family Research Council

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council President Tony Perkins released the following statement in response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address:

"President Trump reached past the political divide in Congress to unify Americans around an inspiring vision of what America can be. He took the policy issues that often polarize Washington and appealed to Americans with moving stories that showed the human side of policy decisions.

"President Trump captured many of the accomplishments of the last two years as our nation is leading again, and he challenged the nation to choose greatness over the status quo of the past.

"The president was right to call out the atrocious actions of lawmakers in New York and Virginia in pushing America toward infanticide. President Trump has not only been the most passionate president in talking about the humanity of the unborn, he has been the most persistent in protecting them.

"Sadly, it is very unlikely that members of the Democratic party will take up the president's call to 'work together to build a culture that cherishes innocent life...and affirm a fundamental truth: all children -- born and unborn--are made in the holy image of God.'

"The president spoke from the heart about what unites us as Americans. One of the values that binds us together is reflected in our motto; that we are one nation under God. The president provided powerful examples of the First Step Act -- showing the power of faith and redemption to open prison doors. President Trump understands that our freedom to unite under God has been under steady assault-- and he's spent the last two years reversing the devastating trend.

"President Trump seeks unity, but the president is not seeking unity at any cost. The unity that the president is seeking is with the American people, not with many of those here in Washington who despise what America stands for and spend their days trying to keep this administration from succeeding.

"President Trump tonight pointed the way forward in restoring our country's goodness and greatness," concluded Perkins.

SOURCE Family Research Council

Related Links

http://www.frc.org

