President Trump Proclaims National Small Business Week May 5 - 11

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, National Small Business Week celebrations commence in the nation's capital with a two-day award ceremony at the U.S. Institute of Peace where more than 75 national award winners from across the country and U.S. territories are gathered to be recognized for their major accomplishments. The two-day award ceremony will conclude Monday, May 6 with the announcement of the 2019 National Small Business Person of the Year and two runners-up.

Hosted by the U.S. Small Business Administration, the annual event honors the nation's top small businesses, entrepreneurs, and business advocates. National Small Business Week events will continue through May 11, with SBA Acting Administrator Chris Pilkerton hosting additional events taking place in Utah, as well as more than 200 events across the nation.

President Donald Trump in his proclamation declaring May 5 – 11, 2019, as National Small Business Week stated, "America's 30 million small businesses are central to our economy and our communities. Their courageous innovation makes our cities and towns vibrant places to live, work, and raise families. Small businesses employ almost 59 million workers, more than one-third of our country's labor force." He added, "This week, we celebrate the pioneering spirit, creativity, and determination upon which America has always been built. This undaunted conviction drives our entrepreneurs and small business owners, whose hard work and perseverance give our Nation economic strength. Their initiative, combined with the greatest workforce in the world, is enabling us to convert the unlimited potential of America into great wealth and prosperity."

The President's proclamation closes with "by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim May 5 through May 11, 2019, as National Small Business Week. I call upon all Americans to recognize the critical contributions of America's entrepreneurs and small business owners as they grow our Nation's economy."

The Washington, D.C. award ceremonies and workshops on digital commerce and social media will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/sbagov . In addition, there will be a free Virtual Conference during National Small Business Week, May 7-8 between 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET daily. The Virtual Conference offers all the best parts of an in-person conference, but without traveling. Registration is required, individuals interested in the conference can register here. Virtual Conference viewers will be able to watch educational webinars, get free business advice and network with fellow business owners.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

