President Trump to Address Realtors® at NAR's Annual Legislative Conference

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Friday, President Donald J. Trump will address the National Association of Realtors at the Realtors® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo in Washington, DC.

WHAT: President Trump Speaks to NAR during Realtors® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo



WHEN: Friday, May 17, 2019; 2PM – 3:00PM



WHERE: Marriott Wardman Park Hotel, Marriott Ballroom, 2660 Woodley Road, NW, Washington, D.C.



"The National Association of Realtors® is honored to welcome President Donald J. Trump to our annual Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo in Washington," said NAR President John Smaby, a second generation Realtor® and broker at Edina, Realty in Edina, Minnesota. "As thousands of Realtors® descend on Capitol Hill to highlight our support of the housing industry, private property rights and policies that ensure the American Dream is accessible to everyone in this country, we know there are countless opportunities for collaboration between NAR and the Trump administration. While we hear how we can work together to secure these priorities and promote real estate in America, Realtors® also look forward to showing the President 'Who We R' and what we care about as Realtors®."

Throughout the week, Realtors® will attend educational sessions, participate in forums and discuss key legislative and regulatory issues with Members of Congress, regulatory agency officials and top industry leaders.

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

