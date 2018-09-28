President Trump's Gift Underscores His Commitment to a Strong, Growing Economy

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Linda E. McMahon, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, made the following statement upon receiving President Donald J. Trump's salary donation to boost programs aimed at partnering with veterans and growing our nation's workforce:

"President Trump understands the needs of our nation's small businesses, and he is committed to putting forward strong policies that promote meaningful and innovative economic growth. The SBA is proud to use this generous gift to further our programs that focus on partnering with small businesses, so they may confidently create or expand their business. Specifically, this gift will assist the SBA with creating a seven-month intensive entrepreneur training program for veterans. On behalf of all of our nation's entrepreneurs, I thank the President for this wonderful gift."

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov .

