President Trump's Plan to Remove Flavored E-Cigarettes Is Long-Overdue Step to Address Youth Crisis, but Must be Comprehensive and Immediate

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- President Trump's announcement that the government will remove flavored e-cigarettes from the market is a necessary and long-overdue step to address the epidemic of youth e-cigarette use in the United States, but it must be comprehensive, immediate and long-lasting. This is a public health crisis and we cannot afford more delays in confronting it. It has taken far too long to stop Juul and other e-cigarette companies from targeting our nation's kids with sweet-flavored, nicotine-loaded products that are addicting a new generation and threaten decades of progress in reducing youth tobacco use.

We will work to support a comprehensive prohibition on flavored e-cigarettes, and we urge the Administration not to back down in the face of the inevitable pressure from Juul and other manufacturers.

SOURCE Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

