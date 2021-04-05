President/CEO Of First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union Named To The Lehigh Valley's 'Power 100' List

The Power 100 list is comprised of business and community leaders whose positions give them the ability to shape our communities and influence our quality of life as determined by a panel of Lehigh Valley Business editors, giving consideration to those who make our laws, build our homes and highways, protect our health and safety, educate our children, support the vulnerable, and provide the spark that inspires innovation and growth.

LoStocco has led First Commonwealth for the last five years, striving to bring accessible, affordable and inclusive financial services and financial education to all individuals, families and businesses in the Lehigh Valley community. She's built an executive leadership "dream team" of equally passionate and diverse partners - 50% of whom are women - working tirelessly to empower positive and lasting change, put people and purpose first and strengthen the local economy. "We're proud to continue to invest in the Lehigh Valley, enhance our presence in the communities we serve and strive to be the leader in inclusive banking. We've built seven new Financial Centers in the Lehigh Valley in the last four years, invested in industry-best digital banking technologies and are focused on continued investment in growth and technology. When other financial institutions are closing locations, we're looking for opportunities to grow and better serve our diverse membership. The Lehigh Valley is our home and we're champions for positive change. We're proud to champion diversity, equity and inclusion, and not only bring the best banking experience to the communities we serve but also bring awareness to many important social and economic causes to help unify and strengthen our community. As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, it's our privilege and responsibility to serve the needs of the underserved and marginalized to help bring real, honest and lasting change for generations. It is our mission to do everything in our power to help all our members thrive and we are committed to creating stronger, healthier, more inclusive and sustainable communities. We hope everyone joins us in helping our community thrive," said LoStocco.

First Commonwealth continues to expand and invest in the community, bringing a new level of choice to consumers and businesses to Bank for Good, a more inclusive, accessible, personalized and convenient way of banking. Banking for Good is the driving force behind First Commonwealths belief that the banking industry can – and should – do more good. First Commonwealth is also a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility in the Lehigh Valley, working tirelessly to empower positive change and serve the evolving needs of diverse Lehigh Valley communities. "Being a not-for-profit financial cooperative empowers us to do the right thing to help everyone grow stronger with us. Our Banking for Good initiative will help us do more good for more people together," added LoStocco.

