Presidential Playbook 2020: 16 Nonpartisan Solutions to Save America Offers Plan for Tackling the Most Critical Issues and Creating a High-Performance Government

MADISON, Wis., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation prepares to elect a president, a new book released this month raises awareness of not only the problems facing America, but realistic, long-term solutions steeped in good government with strong leadership. In Presidential Playbook 2020: 16 Nonpartisan Solutions to Save America, Author John Burke cuts through the political fog with a straightforward, factual analysis of key issues, from health care, climate change and Social Security, to building an economy to last.

Burke is so passionate about creating an educated electorate he is offering the book as a free PDF download. Published by Little Creek Press, a hardcover format of the Presidential Playbook 2020: 16 Nonpartisan Solutions to Save America will also be available for purchase on Amazon.com.

"The primary goal of my book is to make voters aware of the problems we face and propose some realistic solutions that Republicans, Democrats and Independents can support," Burke explained. "Whether they agree with me or not, I want people to go to the polls well-informed and thinking about our future."

Burke has led a team of people that has built one of the most successful, independent global businesses in Wisconsin-based Trek Bicycle. He has expertise in cultivating high-performing teams and has dedicated significant time to community service and advancing key issues important to all Americans. Building on his 2016 book, 12 Simple Solutions to Save America, Burke's new book includes fresh data and perspectives on 2020 hot button issues, with chapters on:

Demanding a high-performance government Initiating climate change leadership Reducing the risk of nuclear war Fixing the health care system Rebuilding America Increase opportunity in America Reforming congress Cutting defense spending Returning to a responsible foreign policy Reducing gun deaths in America Fixing the legal system Embracing the immigration advantage Saving social security Simplify the tax code Reforming campaign finance Creating an economy built to last

For more, visit www.PresidentialPlaybook.com.

About the Author

John Burke began working at Trek Bicycle in 1984 and has been president of the company since 1997. During his tenure, Trek has grown to become one of world's preeminent bicycle brands ridden by cyclists around the world. John served as chairman of President George W. Bush's President's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports and is a founding member of PeopleForBikes. His first book, One Last Great Thing, chronicles the life and lessons of John's late father and Trek Bicycle Founder Richard Burke. His second book, 12 Simple Solutions to Save America, strips partisan spin from twelve pressing issues facing the United States, exposing the facts and potential solutions to each. His newest book, Presidential Playbook 2020: 16 Nonpartisan Solutions to Save America, covers new ground, with fresh data and perspectives on hot button issues such as why the notion of good government matters now more than ever, climate change, health care and how we can build an economy to last.

