Press Brakes Market to Record a CAGR of 5.11%, LVD Co. nv. and Prada Nargesa SL Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Aug 08, 2022, 18:50 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A press brake is a machine that is used for bending plates and metal sheets. Sheet metal is clamped in between a matching punch and die to achieve the predetermined bend.
The "Press Brakes Market by Product (hydraulic, hybrid, servo-electric, and others), Application (automotive industry, general machinery, transportation equipment, precision engineering, and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the press brakes market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 474.76 mn.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver: Increase in demand for CNC press brakes
- Market Challenge: Increasing number of injuries caused by press brakes
Market Segmentation
By product, the hydraulic segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Hydraulic press brakes are the most commonly used press brakes. They are designed for continuous industrial production jobs and specialized sheet metal work. These press brakes are safer and less expensive than mechanical press brakes, as they are driven by two synchronized hydraulic cylinders. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as quick retraction, variable speed control, and the capability to reverse the stroke at any time.
APAC will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the press brakes market in APAC.
Vendor Analysis
The press brakes market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation and an increase in product portfolio to compete in the market. ACCURL, Accurpress, ADIRA METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS S.A., AMADA Co. Ltd., ATM Deutschland Maschinen u. Werkzeuge Vertriebs GmbH, Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC, CINCINNATI Inc., Durmazlar Makina AS, EUROMAC Spa, Gasparini Industries Srl, Haco, Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd., Lodesani and Carreri Srl, LVD Co. nv., Mitsubishi Corp., Prada Nargesa SL, SafanDarley BV, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, Betenbender Manufacturing Inc., and Salvagnini Italia Spa, among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- LVD Co. nv. - The company offers press brakes such as Euro Pro Series and Genius Plus Series.
- Prada Nargesa SL - The company offers a wide range of press brakes such as BB Blue Bender, PF Press Fast, and PH Press Heavy.
- SafanDarley BV - The company offers a wide range of press brakes such as HG Series, HG ATC Series, HRB ATC Series, and RG M2 Series.
- Betenbender Manufacturing Inc. - The company offers various hydraulic press brakes such as manual press brakes, horizontal press brakes, and vertical press brakes.
|
Press Brakes Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5.11%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 474.76 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.54
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ACCURL, Accurpress, ADIRA METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS S.A., AMADA Co. Ltd., ATM Deutschland Maschinen u. Werkzeuge Vertriebs GmbH, Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC, CINCINNATI Inc., Durmazlar Makina AS, EUROMAC Spa, Gasparini Industries Srl, Haco, Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd., Lodesani and Carreri Srl, LVD Co. nv., Mitsubishi Corp., Prada Nargesa SL, SafanDarley BV, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, Betenbender Manufacturing Inc., and Salvagnini Italia Spa
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Hydraulic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Hydraulic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Servo-electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Servo-electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Servo-electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Servo-electric - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Servo-electric - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Automotive industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Automotive industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 General machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on General machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on General machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on General machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on General machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Transportation equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Transportation equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Transportation equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Transportation equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Transportation equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.6 Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Precision engineering - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Precision engineering - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 70: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 71: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 100: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 104: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 107: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 108: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 109: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 111: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 112: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 113: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 114: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 115: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 116: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 121: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 ACCURL
- Exhibit 123: ACCURL - Overview
- Exhibit 124: ACCURL - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: ACCURL - Key offerings
- 11.4 ADIRA METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS S.A.
- Exhibit 126: ADIRA METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS S.A. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: ADIRA METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS S.A. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: ADIRA METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS S.A. - Key offerings
- 11.5 AMADA Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 129: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 132: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.6 Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC
- Exhibit 134: Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 136: Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC - Key offerings
- 11.7 CINCINNATI Inc.
- Exhibit 137: CINCINNATI Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 138: CINCINNATI Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 139: CINCINNATI Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.8 EUROMAC Spa
- Exhibit 140: EUROMAC Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 141: EUROMAC Spa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 142: EUROMAC Spa - Key offerings
- 11.9 Gasparini Industries Srl
- Exhibit 143: Gasparini Industries Srl - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Gasparini Industries Srl - Product / Service
- Exhibit 145: Gasparini Industries Srl - Key offerings
- 11.10 Mitsubishi Corp.
- Exhibit 146: Mitsubishi Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Mitsubishi Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 148: Mitsubishi Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 149: Mitsubishi Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 150: Mitsubishi Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Prada Nargesa SL
- Exhibit 151: Prada Nargesa SL - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Prada Nargesa SL - Product / Service
- Exhibit 153: Prada Nargesa SL - Key offerings
- 11.12 TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG
- Exhibit 154: TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 155: TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - Business segments
- Exhibit 156: TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 157: TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 161: Research methodology
- Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 163: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations
