Press Call: Harvard Sorority Ban Lawsuit Plaintiffs & Attorney Discuss Case Ahead of Friday Deadline

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of Friday deadline for Harvard University to respond to a pair of lawsuits challenging the ban on single-sex organization, Independent Women's Forum (IWF) hosts a national press call featuring remarks from three women connected to the Stand Up To Harvard campaign and the plaintiff organizations.

The call will take place on Thursday, February 7, at 10:00 a.m. ET. On the call Erin Hawley, IWF legal fellow, Emma Quinn-Judge, lawyer for the plaintiffs in the Massachusetts case, Rebecca Ramos, a 2017 Harvard graduate and former president of the school's Delta Gamma sorority chapter, and Laura Doerre, former international president of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, will discuss how Harvard's ban on single-sex organizations harms women.

IWF has long focused on issues affecting women on college campuses. IWF is proud to join the groups standing up to Harvard's ban on single-sex organizations. Harvard's policy violates students' right of free association. Sadly, it has resulted in the elimination of nearly every women's social organization previously available to female students. This is a step backwards for female students, denying them valuable opportunities to unselfconsciously grow and develop leadership skills.

*This call is on the record and reportable.



WHEN:

Thursday, February 7, 2019

10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT)

DIAL-IN INFORMATION:

Please join the conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to provide the confirmation code, speaker name or the title of your conference.

(855) 719-5012

*Audio replay of the call will be available until Thursday, February 14 at midnight. To listen to the replay, call 888-203-1112 (passcode: 1889391).

PARTICIPANTS:

Erin Hawley • Legal Fellow, Independent Women's Forum

Emma Quinn-Judge • Lawyer for the plaintiffs in the Massachusetts case

Rebecca Ramos • 2017 Harvard graduate and former president of the school's Delta Gamma sorority chapter

Laura Doerre • Former international president of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority

www.iwf.org

Independent Women's Forum is dedicated to developing and advancing policies that aren't just well intended, but actually enhance people's freedom, choices, and opportunities.

Media Contact: press@iwf.org

SOURCE Independent Women's Forum

Related Links

http://www.iwf.org

