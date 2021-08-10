Press Club Organizes Public Viewing of Austin Tice Freedom Clock, Saturday Aug. 14

There will be a short program beginning at noon, but for those who wish to come by and take a photo with the clock and show support for Austin Tice by posting on social media, the clock will be in place from 11am – 2pm. The Press Club will be asking its members, journalists in DC and other members of the Press Freedom Community to come by and show support.

Tice, who is a Polk Award-winning journalist, was abducted August, 14, 2012 as he was wrapping up a reporting trip in Syria. He worked for McClatchy Newspapers, The Washington Post and CBS News on a freelance basis. Tice traveled to Syria at a time when few journalists were working there because of safety concerns. He wanted to help document the events on the ground that were leading to the greatest refugee crisis since World War II. A former Marine Captain, Tice had training and skills that helped him work in the difficult conditions found in Syria.

The Press Club, the Tice Family, The Washington Post Press Freedom Partnership and other organizations are calling attention to the fact that Austin is also turning 40 this month. He has spent nearly all of his 30s held hostage. It is well past time for this injustice to be addressed. In remarks at the event, Club President Lisa Nicole Matthews will call on the Administration to press engagement with Syria to obtain freedom for Austin.

The Press Club announced last week that it launched a Change.org petition to encourage support for Tice. You may sign the online petition at Change.org/freeaustintice.

For more information on Austin's case visit the Tice Family website: https://www.austinticefamily.com.

