Press Club's awards recognize best Washington Regional Reporting

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club wants to recognize the best work of regional writers who cover the nation's capital city. It's more important than ever.

Regional reporters cover Washington from a local perspective and the Club wants to see their best work from 2018.

This prize recognizes the work of Washington-based regional reporters who provide a clear understanding of events, issues and politics of importance to a city, state or region. The winner gets a prize of $750.

The deadline is April 15. Details on the different awards categories and how to enter the contest are available online at:

https://www.press.org/membership/awards

Club members can enter for free. Others pay $60. The awards will be given at a banquet this summer at the Club.

Entrants are encouraged to enter online, but the Club will accept mailed if postmarked before the deadline.

The contest includes awards for political reporting, international coverage, consumer reporting and online journalism. It also includes awards for topics such as reporting on the welfare of animals, coverage of the journalism industry, newsletter journalism, the aviation industry, problems facing the elderly and humor writing.

If questions, relay them to Will Lester at wjlester@aol.com or call 1-410-271-7020.

SOURCE National Press Club

