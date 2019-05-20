Press Coffee Implements SpeedETab and Epson at Seven Arizona Locations

In the competitive world of specialty coffee, small retailers need to deliver exceptional customer experiences. With the prevalence of coffee giants, Press Coffee Roasters sought to deliver superior convenience while growing its base of loyal on-the-go customers. Understanding the power of customer experience in building their brand, fast-growing Press Coffee selected the SpeedETab platform for its enterprise-class ordering, analytics and engagement tools and its convenient, branded mobile application.

SpeedETab now powers mobile ordering and payments at more than 1,500 U.S. locations, including Barnes & Noble Cafes, Panther Coffee, Gregorys Coffee and Toby's Estate. "Until very recently, having your own mobile ordering application was reserved for enterprise brands that had the resources and capital to build a quality mobile experience," noted SpeedETab CEO Adam Garfield. "We make it easy for SMBs and mid-market brands to compete by giving them an out-of-the box digital ordering solution that lets customers skip the line while personalizing the ordering and pickup experience."

Press Coffee has expanded to seven locations in the Phoenix area since its founding in 2008, and order-ahead revenues continue to grow. "Customer experience is a big driver of our technology decisions," noted Press Coffee co-owner Jason Kyle. "Our goal with a mobile app was to give our customers another way to order and know they were still getting the same great Press drinks and food. We also needed a reliable way to funnel mobile orders into our existing workflow so that baristas could streamline order-ahead tickets without interrupting service to in-store customers."

Press Coffee users simply reorder favorites with the tap of a button. As each order is received, the in-store system flashes and beeps to alert staff. When the order is approved, the system sends the ticket via Bluetooth to the Epson TM-m30 for printing, then alerts the customer that the order is being prepared. To top off the concierge experience, the customer's photo and name are displayed to help baristas provide that personal touch.

In use at all seven locations, Press Coffee's branded ordering application boasts thousands of users after only six months and the adoption rate continues to climb. "With SpeedETab and Epson printers, we've integrated online orders into our workflow without missing a beat. Now we can ensure order accuracy and manage order volume during our busiest times," commented Kyle. "Our baristas appreciate the compact modular design of the printers and how little space they use on the counter. They don't have to worry about them since they're reliable and low maintenance products."

See the SpeedETab solution at the NRA Show, booth #6676 and the Epson family of mPOS printing solutions at booth #6875.

About SpeedETab

SpeedETab is an industry leader in native mobile ordering, mobile payment, and analytic solutions for the restaurant industry. Since 2015, SpeedETab has powered mobile solutions for over 1500 establishments across the United States and Latin America. Based in Miami, FL, SpeedETab helps businesses increase revenue, improve the guest experience, and strengthen brand equity through the use of its mobile ordering platform and services. www.speedetab.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

For over 30 years, Epson's advanced technology has been at work in millions of POS systems around the world. Today Epson's Business Systems Division continues to bring industry-leading, open architecture, smart technologies to the point of service.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than US$10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson ), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube ( youtube.com/EpsonAmerica ), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica ).

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other trademarks and/or registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

