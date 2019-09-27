Press Conference Held Announcing Details Of Lawsuit Filed Against Los Angeles County For Numerous Civil Rights Violations

"Ms. Arismendez was forced to endure menacing and outright hazardous conduct at the hands of Sheriff's officers," Windsor Troy Managing Attorney Shawn F. Matian said. "We cannot accept this standard of behavior from law enforcement. We fully intend on vigorously litigating this case on behalf of our client and truly hope that what happened to her, never happens again."

Details of the claims include but are not limited to:

Contracting Scabies while in custody as a result of poor sanitation and health conditions

Refusal to provide adequate medical care to treat Scabies and other needs

Staff purposely and inappropriately using toxic insecticide spray on Ms. Arismendez's body and not allowing her to breathe, causing her to lose consciousness and suffer medical injury

Staff retaliating and attempting to intimidate Ms. Arismendez and other witnesses in numerous ways

"I was sick and medical assistance was denied. It was degrading and cruel. And because I was asking for medical assistance, begging for it, for a condition they caused, I was targeted by the staff. They sprayed me with chemicals. They tried to intimidate me and others. I was scared then, I'm still scared," explained victim Valerie Arismendez.

Windsor Troy's lead attorney on the case, Daniel Sharpe added, "We believe that not only is there an ongoing Scabies outbreak at the facility, but also an intentional failure to report to appropriate government agencies, which has prevented treatment and put others at risk. When uncovered, staff decided to use intimidation and fear to cover up their misconduct rather than improve the conditions at the facility."

Windsor Troy is communicating with the Office of Inspector General on the details of the case in hopes that the OIG will help address these ongoing issues within the County and the Sheriff's Department and will work in good faith with any agency that can bring about reform to improve the conditions.

Windsor Troy looks forward to vigorously pursuing this case within the court system.

