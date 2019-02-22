Press Registration Now Open For Nutrition 2019

BETHSEDA, Md., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reporters and bloggers are invited to attend Nutrition 2019, the flagship meeting of the American Society for Nutrition. The meeting will be held June 8-11, 2019 at the Baltimore Convention Center.

#Nutrition2019 is your source for high-quality nutrition research and news. Register for a complimentary press pass or follow along virtually to get the latest scientific findings and explore their implications for practice, policy and industry.

The meeting will feature:

3,600+ top researchers, practitioners and other professionals

Dialogues on timely controversies in nutrition such as processed foods and health; the role of animal source protein; and low-fat vs. high-fat diets

Hot topics such as emerging health effects of cannabis; dietary influences on the microbiome; nutrition in adolescence; and creating lasting behavior change

Interactive exhibits featuring new products and technology for research and practice

Awards recognizing leadership and innovation in the field

A comfortable, accessible atmosphere for finding stories and establishing new contacts

Register for a free press pass

Qualifying journalists receive an embargoed press kit, access to our staffed on-site newsroom and a pass to attend all meeting sessions and events. Register now | Program features

Access our Virtual Newsroom

Get press releases and multimedia content online up to a week ahead of the presentations. Those with reporter access to EurekAlert! can find everything at our Virtual Newsroom. Alternatively, you may register to receive embargoed materials via email.

Stay in the know

Subscribe for updates, and we'll notify you when embargoed materials are available.

Follow #Nutrition2019 and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:

Nancy Lamontagne

919.617.1330

media@nutrition.org

About the American Society for Nutrition (ASN)

ASN is the preeminent professional organization for nutrition research scientists and clinicians around the world. Founded in 1928, the society brings together the top nutrition researchers, medical practitioners, policy makers and industry leaders to advance our knowledge and application of nutrition. ASN publishes four peer-reviewed journals and provides education and professional development opportunities to advance nutrition research, practice and education. www.nutrition.org

Provided by Newswise, online resource for knowledge-based news at www.newswise.com

SOURCE American Society for Nutrition

Related Links

http://www.nutrition.org

