Press Registration Now Open For Nutrition 2020

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reporters and bloggers are invited to attend Nutrition 2020, the flagship meeting of the American Society for Nutrition. The meeting will be held May 30-June 2 at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle.

#Nutrition2020 is your source for high-quality nutrition research and news. Register for a complimentary press pass or follow along virtually to get the latest scientific findings and explore their implications for practice, policy and industry.

The meeting will feature:

The latest on hot topics such as precision nutrition; ketogenic diets; nutrition during preconception, pregnancy and childhood; eating and sleep patterns and health; the ethics of eating; food pantry interventions; mobile apps and health; seafood as a sustainable food system; and the microbiome

3,500+ top researchers, practitioners and other professionals

1,900+ research presentations in 25 scientific sessions

Interactive exhibits featuring new products and technology

Awards recognizing leadership and innovation in the field

A comfortable, accessible atmosphere for networking and finding stories

About the American Society for Nutrition (ASN)

ASN is the preeminent professional organization for nutrition research scientists and clinicians around the world. Founded in 1928, the society brings together the top nutrition researchers, medical practitioners, policy makers and industry leaders to advance our knowledge and application of nutrition. ASN publishes four peer-reviewed journals and provides education and professional development opportunities to advance nutrition research, practice and education. http://www.nutrition.org

