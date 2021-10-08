Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy Group S.A.

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burlington Loan Management DAC holds 15,114,496 shares representing 1.5588% of voting rights attached to shares as of 8th October 2021.

About Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP is a U.S.-registered global institutional investment management firm with more than 38 years of experience and a focus on fundamental investing with a multi-strategy approach. Davidson Kempner has more than $37 billion in assets under management with over 400 professionals in six offices, including New York, Philadelphia, London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

For media enquiries:
Greenbrook
Andrew Honnor, Rob White
Email: [email protected]
Tel.: +44 (0)20 7952 2000

