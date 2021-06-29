GÖTEBORG, Sweden, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Volvo held an Extraordinary General Meeting on June 29, 2021. The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Director's proposal, that an extra distribution of SEK 9.50 per share should be paid to the shareholders.

July 1, 2021 was decided as the record date for the right to receive the distribution.

Minutes from the Meeting including complete resolutions will be available here.



June 29, 2021



For journalists wanting further information, please contact:

Claes Eliasson, Volvo Group Media Relations, +46 76 553 72 29



For more information, please visit volvogroup.com

For frequent updates, follow us on Twitter: @volvogroup

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 100.000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2020, net sales amounted to about SEK 338 billion (EUR 33.6 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/r/press-release-from-extraordinary-general-meeting-in-ab-volvo,c3376379

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE AB Volvo