Press Statement of the General Authority for Youth and Sports, Government of National Accord Libya

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, November 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Regarding: The Statement of the Libyan Shooting Federation

The General Authority For Youth And Sports of the Government of National Accord in Libya condemns the Libyan Shooting Federation decision regarding not participating in the Arab shooting championship in Qatar and affirms that sport is to bring people and nations together and its goal to promote cooperation and love between the youth around the world.

In accordance with the principles of the Olympic Charter, and stressing that sports are not related to any political issues.

But what is happening is a personal behavior that shows a lack of familiarity with the principles of sports, and in this context, and after the communication and coordination with the Libyan Olympic Committee, the participation of a high-level delegation in the championship is confirmed and that the General Authority will support and encourage any Arab gathering that will support and strengthen the bonds of cooperation between sports Youth in the Regional, Continental and International forums.

SOURCE The General Authority For Youth And Sports