Press Waffle Co. Brings Gourmet Waffles to Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As seen on ABC's hit show Shark Tank, Press Waffle Co. brings its family-owned restaurant to the SoMa district in the heart of Little Rock.

The new location will open its doors on Friday, September 3rd and will feature giveaways and grand opening specials all weekend long. "We are so excited to bring this concept to Little Rock" says Rosemary Compton, Co-Owner and Manager of the location. "Little Rock foodies will love the Insta-worthy waffle creations, and we look forward to serving the whole community morning, noon, and night." says Compton.

Handcrafted authentic Belgian waffles. "The House" Waffle with strawberries, nutella, cookie butter, and whipped cream

Press specializes in fully customizable authentic Belgian waffles, in both sweet and savory varieties. Customers can build their own waffle from a selection of toppings or can order one of the favorite combinations like "The House" with fresh strawberries, Nutella, cookie butter, and whipped cream or the bestselling Chicken and Waffles with crispy deep fried tenders, bacon crumble, and maple syrup.

The SoMa location will also feature beer and wine from all your favorite local breweries, gourmet milkshakes featuring SoMa neighbor Loblolly Creamery (www.loblollycreamery.com), and a full coffee and espresso bar using freshly roasted beans from Trailblazer Roasting Company (www.trailblazerroasting.com)

Located at 1424 Main St., Press is one of two new restaurant concepts going into the 1424 SoMa development. Current operating hours are Tuesday-Thursday 7:00am-9:00pm, Friday 7:00am-10:00pm, Saturday 9:00am-10:00pm, and Sunday 9:00am-8:00pm. The shop will be closed on Mondays. Due to current pandemic conditions, Press will be enforcing masks and social distancing within its shop.

Although the new location marks the 7th shop for Press Waffle Co., it is the first shop for local owners Rosemary Compton and Mary Busby Stramel, who are members of the extended family that founded the concept in Dallas just a few years ago. "I've known those boys since before they can remember, and we have just loved seeing them start and grow this company and are even more excited to partner with them in opening this shop." says Mary Busby Stramel.

"Rosemary and Mary are family, and this is a family business." said Press Co-Founder Bryan Lewis. "When the opportunity to partner with them arose, it was a no brainer. Little Rock is a wonderful city, and these two ladies know it better than anyone."

The new shop is Press' fourth franchised location and seventh overall. With recent openings in St. Louis and downtown Dallas and upcoming locations in Houston and Denver, Press Waffle Co. is well on its way to teaching America "A New Way to Waffle."™

