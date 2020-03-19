PressReader launches COVID-19 News: Free daily collection of stories that matter from major publishing houses to keep readers around the world informed

VANCOUVER, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Uncertain times can be stressful for many; accessing quality news shouldn't. PressReader - the world's premium digital newspaper and magazine platform delivers trusted news content through its partnerships with international publishing houses to keep its readers accurately informed and up-to-date with current events.

Addressing an elevated need for quality news and reliable information in this time of uncertainty, PressReader has launched a new channel called COVID-19, a news feed of all the latest stories from around the world, also made available as a digital newspaper called COVID-19 News on the platform. The digital newspaper and COVID-19 channel are unique because no one else can offer the world's top news from over 120 countries in 60 languages, all in one place.

We live in a globalized and interconnected world. COVID-19 News is truly one of its kind source of information, made for everyone who wants to stay on top of what's happening not only in their local community but also all around the world. The channel and digital newspaper are available for free, and easy to access on the PressReader app or pressreader.com. Using PressReader's advanced aggregation and content personalization technologies, COVID-19 News features top daily news headlines and, most importantly, expert analyses, in one convenient place. It's news readers can trust, with daily updates pulled from PressReader's extensive catalog of more than 7,000 publications.

PressReader is on a mission to improve the way people discover stories that matter, and people who want to be informed by quality content. With the creation of COVID-19 News, PressReader together with its publishing partners, provides a quick, safe, and free way for readers around the world to obtain trusted news in their community and abroad.

PressReader is on a mission to improve the way people discover stories that matter to them. With offices in Vancouver, Dublin and Manila, the company provides the largest all-you-can-read platform of newspapers and magazines where people can discover relevant and trusted content from anywhere in the world, and read global titles like The Guardian, The Independent, Los Angeles Times, and Le Figaro.

Using their phone, tablet or computer, readers can browse content online or download entire issues using the PressReader app. They can subscribe for unlimited access, or get the full experience sponsored by one of its brand partners, businesses that leverage the premium content platform to enhance their customers' experience – household names like British Airways, Turkish Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Air Canada, Marriott, Fairmont Hotels, Seabourn Cruise Lines, Princeton University, and the New York Public Library.

