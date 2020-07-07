Pressure BioSciences First Quarter 2020 Financial and Business Update to Include Jim Morrison, In-Coming CEO for Merged Companies of Availa Bio

SOUTH EASTON, Massachusetts, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company") today announced that the Company will host a teleconference to discuss its First Quarter 2020 financial results and to provide a business update, including discussions on progress made in the development of the Company's proprietary Ultra Shear Technology™ ("UST™) Platform and in the pending merger of PBI, Cannaworx, and SkinScience Labs.

As recently announced, Pressure BioSciences, Inc., Cannaworx Inc., and SkinScience Labs have agreed to merge into a new company that will be named Availa Bio. The companies will operate as three separate, highly synergistic divisions under the Availa Bio umbrella. The new parent company will be publicly traded as a QB company on the OTC Marketplace. Availa Bio will have an opening IP portfolio of 31 issued and more than a dozen pending patents, an existing worldwide base of hundreds of corporate and thousands of retail customers, and an annual revenue base of nearly $20 million from multiple products already on the market. Availa Bio will be led by Mr. Jim Morrison, the former President of L'Oréal, Sexy Hair, StarShop, and Graham Webb. Mr. Morrison is universally regarded as one of the top brand strategists in the personal care space worldwide. Mr. Morrison will participate in the call and be available during the Q&A session.

The Letter of Intent between PBI and Cannaworx, and the Letter of Intent between Cannaworx and SkinScience Labs, are subject to certain closing conditions, including completion of all due diligence and acquisition financing.

Anyone interested may listen to the teleconference either live (by telephone) or through a replay (by telephone or via a link on the Company's website approximately one day after the teleconference).

The teleconference will include a Company presentation followed by a Question & Answer period.

Date: Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time (ET).

To attend the teleconference, live by telephone: Dial-in: (844) 602-0380 (North America); (862) 298-0970 (International). Verbal Passcode: PBI First Quarter 2020 Financial Call & Business Update.

For those unable to participate in the live teleconference, a replay will be available beginning Thursday, July 9, 2020. The replay will be accessible via telephone and the Company's website for 30 days.

Replay Number: (877) 481-4010 (North America); (919) 882-2331 (Int'l); Replay Passcode: 35628.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control biomolecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following link: http://www.pressurebiosciences.com

Investor Contacts:

Richard T. Schumacher

President & CEO

508-230-1828

Jeffrey N. Peterson

Chairman

650-703-8557

