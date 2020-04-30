Pressure BioSciences, Through Cannaworx, Inc., Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire SkinScience Labs, Inc.

SOUTH EASTON, Massachusetts, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide biotechnology, biotherapeutics, cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage industries, today announced a letter of intent to acquire SkinScience Labs, Inc., parent company of the award-winning Dr. Denese skin care and anti-aging product lines. The rights to acquire SkinScience Labs, Inc., which includes Dr. Denese SkinScience, is through Cannaworx, Inc. PBI announced plans on April 28, 2020 to acquire Cannaworx, Inc. (Click here).

Dr. Adrienne Denese, M.D., Ph.D. (Cornell, Harvard) is an industry leader in scientific skin care breakthrough technologies. Dr. Denese, an accomplished doctor, businesswoman, and skin care visionary, is the creator of the award-winning Dr. Denese SkinScience®. Dr. Denese has made it her life's mission to help women look younger, feel younger, and live healthier lives. Over the past 17 years, her skin care and anti-aging product lines have been top sellers on QVC, generating approximately $18 million in sales in 2019 and over $500 million in sales over the past 17 years (https://drdenese.com).

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, said: "The Dr. Denese SkinScience brand has reached top performing status on QVC for a skin care line, selling over 25 million units and receiving multiple QVC customer choice beauty awards. Adrienne's tremendous brand recognition, regularly repeating customer base, and major existing sales momentum brings immediate accretive impact into the PBI portfolio – and we know that our UST nanoemulsions will create powerful new leverage and opportunities for her expanding product lines. Our team has worked very hard to bring this pivotal transition together for PBI and its shareholders, and we are very excited about the prospects for growth and value appreciation in our combined companies going forward."

The Dr. Denese SkinScience product lines will leverage PBI's Ultra Shear Technology (UST) for preparing nanoemulsions, to propel their product lines through new frontiers in product quality and effectiveness, for both existing cosmetics formulations and the introduction of new nutritional and therapeutic components that clearly reposition them into the rapidly emerging cosmeceuticals applications arena.

Dr. Bobby (Babak) Ghalili partnered with Dr. Denese to create Cannaworx, Inc., bringing their combined medical and product design innovation backgrounds together to build a wide portfolio of products for Cannaworx in the cosmeceuticals industry. Dr. Ghalili added: "We are very proud to have a luminary like Dr. Denese bringing her vision and dedication to breakthrough innovations and quality in skin care and anti-aging products, and her large and loyal following of dedicated customers into our new, combined company."

Adrienne Denese, MD., Ph.D., characterized the compelling case for combining the three companies: "Our strong long-term repeating sales across a wide range of skin care & anti-aging products has been achieved with a passion for optimizing the consumer's experience and outcomes with our products. The potential for PBI's UST platform to deliver ultra-low nanoemulsions that yield higher and more consistent bioavailability of nutrients and therapies, while minimizing the need for added stabilizers and improving safety, created an undeniably convincing case for applying it to our products. In addition, we believe PBI's UST process will drive the nanoemulsion droplet sizes so small they not only will deliver new levels of silkiness, absorbability, and appeal, but should also turn previously cloudy mixtures into high quality transparent products."

The Letter of Intent between Cannaworx and SSL is subject to certain closing conditions, including completion of all due diligence and acquisition financing.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

