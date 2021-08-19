Pressure Cooker Defects You May Not Know About

MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Product Liability Lawyer Jason Turchin has handled hundreds of pressure cooker burn cases around the United States. While there have been numerous pressure cooker recalls, Turchin notes that his team has identified several defects in pressure cookers still on the market which could cause serious burns and scars. He shares some of his findings below:

Models May Look The Same But Have Different Parts

Some pressure cooker companies made changes to various parts or warnings on their products, but still sold their pressure cookers in the same packaging with the exact same model number. This may be deceiving. It means that two customers can think they are purchasing the exact same pressure cooker, but the cookers are not totally identical. The only way to see the changes may be to take it apart. Design Defects

Design defects may give rise to a pressure cooker lawsuit if the customer is burned from the product. Design defects have been seen in pressure cookers with the failure to use adequate indicators that pressure is still in the cooker after the steam is released, improper design of the locking mechanisms, and inadequate prevention of steam valve clogging. Manufacturing Defects

Numerous manufacturing defects were identified in some pressure cooker models where the locking pin was too short, where the outside pot locking arrows are misaligned, and where the strike plate was installed at too short of an angle, allowing the pot to open while under pressure. Inadequate Warnings

Some pressure cooker companies made numerous changes to their product manual and warnings, yet never updated prior purchasers of these changes. Some even have 7 or more versions. Some foods are known to clog the steam valve, yet some companies don't adequately warn against using these foods. Inadequate Recalls

Even where a pressure cooker company issues a national pressure cooker recall, they may not sufficiently notify customers, may fail to adequately compensate customers for loss of use or diminished value of the pressure cooker, and may not provide an adequate remedy.

