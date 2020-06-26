Pressure Cooker Lawyer Jason Turchin Joins Class Action Counsel Involving Alleged Crock-Pot Pressure Cooker Explosions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin announces that national pressure cooker lawyer Jason Turchin, Esq. has been brought on as co-counsel in a product liability class action lawsuit filed against Sunbeam Products, Inc. regarding allegedly defective Crock-Pot Electric Multi-Cooker Pressure Cookers. The lawsuit is titled Rife v. Sunbeam Products, Inc. filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, case number 9:20-cv-80021-RKA.

Turchin was lead counsel in IN RE: TRISTAR PRESSURE COOKER LITIGATION, a consolidated federal lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, involving allegations of various electric pressure cooker defects found in Chinese pressure cookers which were distributed in the United States by Tristar Products under the Power Pressure Cooker brand. Turchin resolved all cases in the Federal consolidated action, and has filed several additional lawsuits against Tristar Products, Inc. in Broward County, Florida, where Tristar Products moved their place of incorporation.

Turchin already filed several lawsuits on behalf of victims allegedly injured as a result of Sunbeam's Crock-Pot Multi-Cooker electric pressure cookers. His law firm also represents victims allegedly burned by exploding pressure cookers, including claims against Wolfgang Puck, Fagor, Gourmia, Bella, Instant Pot and more.

"Our investigation into the Sunbeam Crock-Pot Multi-Cookers showed a number of inadvertent explosions with the PPC600-V1 model. We also discovered that the lid of the model was clearly modified at some point based on samples we obtained, yet Sunbeam still appears to be selling both versions as if they are the same model," says Turchin. "My concern is that the public has no idea which lid version they have since the packaging boxes are identical in both versions, yet the lids appear to have safety differences."

Turchin hopes that these lawsuits will help prevent more people from getting hurt. "Customer safety should be top priority. One victim should be one too many," says Turchin.

About Jason Turchin, Esq.

Attorney Jason Turchin has handled over 6,500 claims for victims of accidents, personal injury and wrongful death. He is a #1 best-selling author in accident law, a member of the Super Lawyers and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum lists. For more information, Jason Turchin, Esq. can be reached at www.victimaid.com or at (800) 337-7755.

SOURCE Law Offices of Jason Turchin

