Pressure Infusion Bags Market Size to Grow by USD 2.63 bn | Rising R&D Investments in Advanced Products to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The rising R&D investments in advanced products and increasing incidence of diseases are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as risks associated with the use of pressure infusion bags will challenge market growth.

The pressure infusion bags market report is segmented by type (disposable and reusable) and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW).

By type, the disposable segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Disposable pressure infusion bags are mostly used to avoid and reduce the risk of cross-contamination during fluid infusion. They are also used to safeguard the safety of the patients. Thus, the increasing adoption of disposable pressure infusion bags will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

By geography, Asia will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the pressure infusion bags market in Asia. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, North America, and ROW. Moreover, the presence of a large patient pool, the growing aging population, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases will drive the growth of the pressure infusion bags market in Asia during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

ASP Global - The company offers high-quality pressure infuser bags that are a reliable device for intravenous and intra-arterial infusion treatment.

ERKA. Kallmeyer Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG - The company offers Switch 2.0 HPC variant of pressure infusion bags. It is designed for daily use in the theatre, intensive care, and emergency vehicles.

Friedrich Bosch GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers pressure infusion bags which are available manometer and inflation bulb, cuff complete with inflation bulb, cuff with bladder, and others.

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG - The company offers comfort series variants that ensure easy and quick pumping up due to its enlarged tube diameter and rapid ventilation through a large-lumen valve outlet. The new design of the valve gauge unit allows for comfortable one-hand operation of the belows and valve.

TG Eakin Ltd. - The company offers disposable pressure infusion bags.

The company offers disposable pressure infusion bags.

Pressure Infusion Bags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.97% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.36 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW Performing market contribution Asia at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASP Global, ERKA. Kallmeyer Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Friedrich Bosch GmbH and Co. KG, Merit Medical Systems Inc., SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, SCW Medicath Ltd., Smiths Group Plc, SunMed LLC, TG Eakin Ltd., and Vyaire Medical Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

