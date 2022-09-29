Pressure Relief Devices Market Value to Cross $5,924 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the pressure relief devices market from $3,361.1 million in 2021 to $5,923.9 million by 2030 will be at a 6.5% CAGR during 2021–2030. Currently, low-tech devices are the most popular and account for almost 65% of the sales revenue. They are easy to use, economical, and highly effective in preventing ulcers. There are various low-tech pressure relief devices, among which mattresses that contain foam witness the highest demand. Till 2030, the fastest growth will be in the adoption of gel-based mattresses, as they outperform other types of low-tech devices.



Sales of High-Tech Devices To Grow Swiftly

In the coming years, the demand for high-tech devices is expected to increase at a high pace, as several technological advancements are being brought about in this domain to prevent pressure ulcers.

Of the two kinds of high-tech devices, dynamic air therapy beds sell more, because they reduce the need for long-term hospitalization for people with pressure ulcers. They work by absorbing the pressure generated during movement, thus reducing pain and offering uninterrupted sleep.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/pressure-relief-devices-market/report-sample

The faster pressure relief devices market growth would be in the kinetic beds bifurcation. These devices save people on prolonged bedrest from breathing complications. Already popular in Europe and North America, these beds are now also growing in usage in the healthcare settings in developing regions.

Moreover, players are integrating pain relief mattresses with advanced technologies, including ML and AI. For instance, the AI platform of Care for Sweden manages a large number of alternating-pressure mattresses in use in medical facilities. The demand for such devices is rising with an increasing number of people suffering from diseases that make them bedridden for long times.

Browse detailed report on Global Pressure Relief Devices Market Size and Demand Forecast Report, 2030

Geographical Insights of Pressure Relief Devices Market

The U.S. dominates North America , the largest market around the world, with an around 37% share. The country has a high incidence of pressure ulcers, favorable medical reimbursement scenario, and several government funding schemes.

, the largest market around the world, with an around 37% share. The country has a high incidence of pressure ulcers, favorable medical reimbursement scenario, and several government funding schemes. The second-highest revenue is contributed by Europe , due to the large population with pressure ulcers in Western Europe . Additionally, numerous government and non-government organizations host campaigns to raise awareness on this condition.

, due to the large population with pressure ulcers in . Additionally, numerous government and non-government organizations host campaigns to raise awareness on this condition. Germany is the largest pressure relief devices market in Europe , ascribed to being home to the highest number of people in the elderly demographic.

is the largest pressure relief devices market in , ascribed to being home to the highest number of people in the elderly demographic. The third-largest shareholder, APAC will witness a CAGR of 7.2%, the highest in the world. Market players are allying with local vendors in India , South Korea , and China to target the vast customer base here and increase their sales.

, , and to target the vast customer base here and increase their sales. China , which is rapidly gaining prominence in the worldwide healthcare ecosystem, is the largest buyer of pressure relief devices in the APAC region. Moreover, apart from local companies, international medical device firms are strengthening their presence in the country.

Pressure Relief Devices Market Report Coverage

By Product Type

Low Tech Devices

Foam Based Mattress



Gel Based Mattress



Fiber Filled Mattress



Water Filled Mattress



Air Filled Device Mattress

High Tech Devices

Dynamic Air Therapy Beds



Kinetic Beds

By Application

Pressure Ulcers

Burns

Surgical Wounds

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Long term Care Centers

Geographical Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Global Single-Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Anticoagulants Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis, 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence