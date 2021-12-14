Pressure Ulcer Diagnostics Market to Rise at CAGR of 4.9% During Forecast Period, notes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the development of novel technologies for diagnosis and management of pressure ulcers, the global pressure ulcer diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The market was valued at US$ 880.50 Mn in 2020 and is projected to surpass valuation of US$ 1.49 Bn by 2031.

Fluorescence imaging methods used at point-of-care are extensively used and popular for determining the location and presence of bacteria in the afflicted regions. This imaging approach is sensitive and precise in determining the amount of germs in a wound.

SEM (sub-epidermal moisture) is also regarded as a useful indicator for detecting pressure ulcers. Patients' clinical skin and tissue can be assessed using sub-epidermal moisture. SEM is advised for determining the risk of getting pressure ulcers due to certain circumstances. The SEM scanner is a point-of-care device that detects the difference in skin and bio capacitance in order to determine the likelihood of pressure ulcer development.

Biomarker is an advanced tool for assessing tissue condition in the early diagnosis of pressure ulcers. Biomarkers are used to track the reaction of the skin to pressure and to identify skin damage.

Key Findings of Market Report

Use of Quantitative and Qualitative Evaluation to Evaluate Pressure Ulcer

Bullous pemphigoid (BP) is a serious skin condition with a high rate of morbidity and death globally. As a result, practitioners make a BP diagnosis by assessing the disorder's clinical manifestations and gathering a thorough patient history.

Moreover, healthcare practitioners are carrying out a clinical evaluation of a pressure ulcer based on quantitative as well as qualitative analysis in order to enhance patient outcomes. The acetate tracing is rapidly becoming the standard method for wound surface area measurement.

Utilization of CT Fistulography Tests in Assessing Necrosis Extension to Bone Surface

Firms in the global pressure ulcer diagnostics market are placing more emphasis on CT fistulography with contrast introduction in the fistula, which allows assessment of necrosis extension to the bone surface or joints.

Pressure Ulcer Diagnostics Market: Growth Drivers

The North America market is expected to be driven by increase in hospital-acquired pressure ulcers and rise in the hospitalization of elderly patients with pressure ulcers. Healthcare practitioners are gaining knowledge about optimal patient positioning in bed and the treatment of underlying conditions to prevent decubitus ulcers.

market is expected to be driven by increase in hospital-acquired pressure ulcers and rise in the hospitalization of elderly patients with pressure ulcers. Healthcare practitioners are gaining knowledge about optimal patient positioning in bed and the treatment of underlying conditions to prevent decubitus ulcers. Increased awareness of pressure ulcer diagnostic tools, as well as development of imaging techniques such as photoacoustic imaging, thermal imaging, fluorescent imaging, and a sub-epidural moisture scanner for accurate pressure ulcer detection is predicted to drive the market in Asia Pacific

COVID-19 patients can also develop pressure ulcers due to prolonged stay at nursing homes, ICUs, and long-term care facilities

Pressure Ulcer Diagnostics Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

FUJIFILM Healthcare Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

MolecuLight, Inc.

Bruin Biometrics LLC

GE Healthcare

Bruker Corporation

Pressure Ulcer Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

Diagnostic Test

Imaging Technique

Microbiological Tests

Wound

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Stage 4

End User

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Homecare Settings

