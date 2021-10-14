Pressure Vessels Market Records a CAGR of 5% by 2025 | Samuel Son & Co. Ltd. and IHI Corp. among Key Market Contributors | 17000+ Technavio Reports

For more information on potential growth variance, Read a FREE sample now!

The pressure vessels market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The augmentation of coal capacities and revival of nuclear power plants in Japan is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the pressure vessels market during the forecast period.

Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (Power Generation, Chemicals, Oil and gas, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The pressure vessels market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

IHI Corp.

Kelvion Holding GmbH

KNM Group Berhad

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

McDermott International Inc.

Mersen Corporate Services SAS

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Samuel Son & Co. Ltd.

& Co. Ltd. The Japan Steel Works Ltd.

Pressure Vessels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 44.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.92 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Italy, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled IHI Corp., Kelvion Holding GmbH, KNM Group Berhad, Kobe Steel Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., McDermott International Inc., Mersen Corporate Services SAS, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Samuel Son & Co. Ltd., and The Japan Steel Works Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

