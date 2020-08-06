Prestage Joins Anitox Board of Directors

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ron Prestage has joined the board of directors of Anitox, feed pathogen control and milling efficiency specialist and maker of Termin-8. Prestage, a DVM, hog and turkey farmer from Camden, South Carolina, is the eldest son in family owned Prestage Farms, producers of quality pork and poultry with more than 400 family farms across the US.

His Anitox engagement underlines a life-long commitment to food safety and livestock biosecurity; Prestage is responsible for the introduction of an advanced biosecurity program that includes air filtration to prevent airborne diseases and mandatory personnel hygiene programs across the Prestage Farms enterprise.

"Ron brings unparalleled expertise and vision to our board," explains Anitox Chairman Mark Eblin, an operating partner at the company's primary investor, The Riverside Company. "He joins us at an important time, as the industry comes together to address threats to food safety and farm livelihoods presented by Salmonella, Campylobacter, Clostridia, and viruses including ASFv, PEDv, and Avian Influenza virus. Ron's guidance and insight will further bolster our strong focus on meeting critical challenges threatening poultry and swine producers."

Ron Prestage is a founding member of Palmetto Agribusiness Council and serves on the Board of Trustees for Black River Electric Cooperative. He was Auburn College of Veterinary Medicine board Chairman, is in his eighth year as a member of the Board of Trustees for NC State University, a former Chairman of the South Carolina Poultry Federation, National Turkey Federation and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, and served as President of the National Pork Producers Council. He has also served as a past advisory committee member of Environmental Management Solutions, LLC.

Prestage graduated from North Carolina State University with his B.S. degree in 1977 and graduated from Auburn University with his DVM in 1982. He completed his equine surgery internship at UC Davis in 1983. He joins the Anitox Board with immediate effect.

Global pathogen control specialist Anitox is a privately owned and operated company with more than 100 employees worldwide. Its mission is to partner with the world's food producers to develop and deliver innovative programs to efficiently produce safer food. It operates in more than 60 countries across the globe, specializing in innovative feed sanitization solutions that offer residual protection, such as Termin-8 and Finio, and in milling efficiency.

