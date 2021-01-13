Prestige Air is Now Installing the Only Whole Home Air Purifier Tested by a 3rd Party and Proven to Kill Coronavirus in the Home

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Prestige Air announced that they are now installing the RGF REME Halo, a whole home air purification device that has just recently been proven to kill 99.9% of Coronavirus (Sars-COV-2) in the home.

With the CDC suspecting that most transmission of Coronavirus happens in the home, and with more people working and attending school classes at home, it is important, now more than ever, to address the quality of the air where you live.

In October RGF Environmental Group, LLC released a report detailing how a third party laboratory in California demonstrated that the Reme Halo's air purifying technology was able to successfully kill 99.9% of Coronavirus in the home.

Unlike passive air purifiers which require toxins to pass through the purification device, the RGF REME Halo actively sweeps through the home with suspended hydro-peroxide plasma killing germs in the air, and on surfaces, on contact. Installed in the home's ductwork this device purifies the air in every room, working around the clock.

Since the beginning of the spread of Coronavirus the supply of the RGF REME Halo has been limited. Recently, Prestige Air of Fort Worth solidified its supply and is now able to meet local demand for this product.

Prestige Air is quickly establishing themselves as the indoor air quality experts in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex and is uniquely prepared to assess the quality of the air in the home and provide custom solutions to whatever air quality issues someone may have, from protecting the home against Coronavirus, to helping abate allergies and asthma, and much more. Prestige Air has invested in top-of-the-line air quality assessment monitors as well as training for their entire staff to provide homeowners with the most complete information available and to help restore the safest and purest air possible in the home.

Prestige Air is a full service HVAC company in Fort Worth, Texas that is first-responder and veteran owned and operated. They specialize in residential HVAC and focus heavily on indoor air quality to help improve the health and comfort of their customers.

